Dr. Kat Lindley is sounding the alarm on the devastating impacts of COVID mRNA vaccines in children and pregnant women.

With 9.5 million kids aged 6 months to 17 years vaccinated, the data is staggering: a 620% surge in myocarditis among young men post-vaccination, per CDC reports.

Pfizer’s own safety data reveals increased miscarriage rates, and a shocking study shows a 33% drop in successful conception among vaccinated women. These are not just numbers—they’re our children, our future.

Yet, parents are being silenced, intimidated in pediatricians’ offices, and coerced into vaccinating their kids despite rising injuries and new illnesses that should never be seen in healthy children.

Dr. Lindley is urging immediate action: “The ACIP meets next week, but we need HHS and CDC to act NOW. Remove COVID mRNA vaccines from the childhood vaccine schedule and protect pregnant women.

Lipid nanoparticles cross the placenta, exposing unborn babies to risks we cannot ignore. A child’s health begins in the womb—let’s safeguard it.”

