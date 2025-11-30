DEVASTATING: COVID-19 “Vaccines” Linked to More American Deaths Than WWI, WWII, and Vietnam COMBINED
FAR MORE than the FDA’s admitted 10 child deaths almost certainly occurred in just the FIRST WEEK.
Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Pfizer’s mRNA shot is linked to at least 470,000 American deaths in the first year ALONE.
“ So that is a MINIMAL estimate.
This number is so large, it is rivalling the death toll of World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined for American casualties.
Just in that FIRST YEAR.”
“And we can only imagine how much Moderna killed.”
“ This also does corroborate the VAERS extrapolation estimate death toll, which is actually 600,000 American deaths based on an under reporting factor of 31.
But again, these are CONSERVATIVE estimates.
We are likely in the MILLIONS, for American deaths.”
