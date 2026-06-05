Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
2h

Those lipid nanoparticles almost certainly contain payloads which 5G and 6G can detonate. Meanwhile there sits DARPA with their finger hovering over the button.

Dreams & Visions of Near Future Horrors - This 40 Minute Video is Worth Every Second of Your Time: https://old.bitchute.com/video/m6UIbBLJjN9v [40mins]

The bible is being used as a how-to guide. And the black magic is being substitited in with technology, which the closer you look is actually black magic. Circuitry and occult symbols are one in the same.

Got God? You'll need him.

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
2hEdited

Something funny is going on with the comments. I got a message saying I am blocked from liking Krissy's comment below. I wrote a comment telling her this but that isn't showing up. However my liking of TriTorch's comment entered. I don't know if this comment will show. What's going on?

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