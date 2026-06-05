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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Nicolas Hulscher: “COVID-19 mRNA injections can cause SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME (SADS) YEARS after injection by permanently damaging the heart with lethal microscopic scars.

Our peer-reviewed study is the first to fully define the syndrome known as "COVID-19 VACCINE-INDUCED CARDIAC ARREST"

“First, the mRNA is injected within lipid nanoparticles in your arm. It travels to every organ system including the heart.

“ Krauson [paper] found mRNA directly in the heart of deceased mRNA recipients”

“So we know the vaccine mRNA and lipid nanoparticles get into the heart, translate into spike protein. So your cardiomyocytes begin to produce a toxic, non human protein, and in your own body attacks the heart resulting in inflammation and cardiac scarring including micro scars which are undetectable with imaging…”

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH:

Cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac death may be the first manifestation of subclinical COVID-19 vaccine myopericarditis - years after the shots. Every vaccine recipient and the medical community should be concerned.

mRNA Shot ➜ Cardiac Spike Protein Production ➜ Heart Scarring ➜ Catecholamine Surge (Exercise or Waking Hours) ➜ Arrhythmias ➜ SUDDEN DEATH

NEW AUTOPSY STUDY - Cardiac Micro-Scars in Sudden Death Following COVID-19 Vaccination

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