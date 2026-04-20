Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HorizonD7's avatar
HorizonD7
6h

I am sympathetic to those who were coerced into getting the first 1 or 2 toxic Covid injections in order to keep their job or stay enrolled in school.

But who continued on to get 5 (or 4 or even 3) additional boosters? By that time, the hysteria was declining and a lot of information about mRNA toxicity was available if you cared to look for it.

It's hard to feel bad for someone who got 5 (or any) Covid boosters. Maybe the first two injections were coerced, but the rest were voluntary.

Exception to that last statement - If a parent forced a child to get 5 boosters, then the child is a victim of abuse.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Krissy's avatar
Krissy
7h

This is our medical field, ( drs and nurses and pharmacists) government, and media pushing this. Never trust them again

Never !

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture