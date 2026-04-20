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A disturbing revelation from an Autopsy Study: Cardiac Micro-Scars in Sudden Death Following COVID-19 Vaccination.

In this clip, Nicolas Hulscher explains what is believed to be happening inside the heart after repeated mRNA boosters, spike protein production within cardiac tissue, immune attack, inflammation, and permanent micro-scarring.

According to the explanation, these micro-scars may disrupt the heart’s electrical system, leading to lethal arrhythmias such as ventricular tachycardia and, in some cases, sudden death.

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Video Transcript

Nicolas Hulscher: “Five times boosted individuals, they find it for the first time. We think this is because, actually, the mRNA gets into the heart and the heart starts to produce spike protein.

And you see these scarring spots on there, that’s probably where the spike protein was produced. The body attacked it, inflamed it, and it got scarred. That’s what happens when tissue becomes inflamed.

So this appears to be an autoimmune response. Then they’re left with this damage, and they develop electrical conduction abnormalities in the heart.

That leads to these lethal arrhythmias, ventricular tachycardia, and eventually sudden death.

This is just proof in the pudding: look inside people’s hearts. This is what it does. It’s dangerous, it’s cardiotoxic, and they’ve got to get off the market.”

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