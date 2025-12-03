Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Derek Curtis's avatar
Derek Curtis
6h

Viruses are like unicorns, meaning neither have been proven to exist, ever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jsinton's avatar
jsinton
5h

So his conclusion is there was never a pandemic until the WHO declared an official pandemic. All the excess deaths were cause by the military style interventions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture