A bombshell report reveals that billionaire Bill Gates is backing a project to preserve the bodies of deceased newborns and extract their organs for AI research—sparking outrage over what critics call the ultimate exploitation of human life.

By Steven Ertelt Aug 26, 2025

A new project pro-abortion activist billionaire Bill Gates is funding raises pro-life concerns.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is funding a new project that involves embalming deceased newborn babies to harvest tissues and organs for artificial intelligence research, according to a report by Modernity News.

The initiative, which focuses on using the remains of infants who die in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), could spark outrage among those who view it as a disturbing exploitation of vulnerable lives.

The project, detailed in the report, is a collaboration between the Gates Foundation and various research institutions. It aims to develop AI-driven forensic and surveillance technologies by studying tissues preserved through a process called plastination, which involves embalming bodies with polymers to maintain their structure.

“The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is funding a gruesome study that involves embalming dead babies with plastic to harvest their tissues for AI forensics and surveillance,” the article stated, highlighting the controversial nature of the research.

The study specifically targets infants who die in NICUs, a setting where premature or critically ill newborns often face high mortality rates. While the report does not specify the exact number of babies involved, it notes that the tissues are being used to train AI systems, likely raising ethical concerns among pro-life groups who argue that such practices commodify human life, even after death.

The Gates Foundation’s involvement is seen as particularly troubling given its history of funding abortion.

Critics point to the lack of transparency regarding consent and the potential implications for families grieving the loss of their newborns.

The Modernity News article emphasized the project’s macabre approach, noting that “the bodies are sliced into sections and preserved for analysis,” a process that pro-life advocates may contend disrespects the dignity of the deceased.

No official statement from the Gates Foundation has been cited to address these specific concerns, leaving the ethical debate unresolved.

