Exposing The Darkness

TriTorch
If You Have To Be:

Persuaded

Reminded

Pressured

Lied To

Incentivized

Coerced

Bullied

Socially Shamed

Guilt Tripped

Threatened

Paid

Punished

Fired

Censorsed

Cancelled

And

Criminalized...

If All Of This Is Necessary To Gain Your Compliance You Can Be Absolutely Certain That What Is Being Promoted Is Not In Your Best Interest -Prof Ian Watson

Dolly Dagger
Dolly Dagger
The man speaks sense, as always

