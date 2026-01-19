One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“No jab, no pay” isn’t a choice, it’s coercion.

Del Bigtree exposes how governments pressure families to comply with vaccine mandates and asks a chilling question: if parents can’t decide what goes into their children’s bodies, who really owns them?

From Australia to California, he argues these mandates redefine freedom itself using financial punishment and lost rights to enforce medical compliance.

If you're being FORCIBLY injected with products you don't want—no jab, no pay—you have the SAME RIGHTS AS A FARM ANIMAL!

Just like in Australia, where they tax your money, then dangle a little back if you comply with their vaccine demands for your kids ("No Jab, No Pay" still punishing families in 2026, withholding Family Tax Benefits and childcare subsidies unless fully vaxxed - no conscientious objections allowed). It's coercion, plain and simple.

And here's the brutal truth: If you don't get to decide what goes into your children's bodies, they are NOT your children. They're state-owned, state-run property of the government. California does the same—stripping away education rights (which YOU pay taxes for) unless you inject on command, with only medical exemptions left after banning religious and personal ones years ago.

Every state pulling this? It's challenging what it means to be a free nation. You are NOT free if the government can force injections into you or your kids!

None of it makes sense... except this: The pharmaceutical industry rakes in hundreds of billions on these products. They don't have to advertise like normal drugs, they have ZERO liability (can't be sued), and the government forces us all to take them. It's a rigged game for massive profits at the expense of our freedom and our children's health.

Our kids are NOT government property!

“Any medical mandate drips with disdain and slavery. And that is the reality.”

