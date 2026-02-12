One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Baxter Dmitry February 11, 2026

Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek, who promoted AstraZeneca’s flu vaccine, has died after a battle with an aggressive turbo cancer. He was 48 years old.

The actor’s death comes less than three years after he first revealed in August 2023 that he was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer.

In 2014, James Van Der Beek appeared in numerous TV interviews across the U.S., promoting AstraZeneca’s flu vaccine and urging the public, including children, to get vaccinated.

During one interview, he dismissed concerns about vaccine side effects, stating that “getting sick” from vaccines was simply a “myth.”

Van Der Beek also engaged in fear-mongering, trying to convince parents to vaccinated their young children with the flu shot every year.

“The flu was responsible for more childhood hospitalizations than any other vaccine-preventable disease. It’s not just the elderly it affects. It affects entire families and entire communities.”

In a statement posted to his Instagram page Sunday, Van Der Beek shared that he’s been “getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before.”

Colorectal cancer, per the American Cancer Society, starts in the colon or the rectum, which make up the large intestine in the digestive system.

In the US, about 1 in 23 men and 1 in 25 women will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

However, in recent years, colorectal cancer cases in the US and Western world have skyrocketed, with many experts linking the explosion in cases to the 2021 vaccine rollout.

Van Der Beek is best known for playing the title role on popular teen series Dawson’s Creek, which ran from 1998 to 2003.

He continued to work in recent years despite his cancer diagnosis, and most recently had guest appearances on an episode of Walker. He appeared in the Tubi original movie “Sidelined: The QB and Me” in 2024.

