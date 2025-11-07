Exposing The Darkness

RosaryKnight
4h

I believe most of the world leaders are aligned with international Jewry through Freemasonry and are under the spiritual direction of Satan, working toward the Globalist NWO/JWO under the "Man of Sin," i.e. the Antichrist.

Our greatest spiritual weapon against them & against Satan today is the prayer of the Rosary.

"In these last times in which we live, [God through] the Most Holy Virgin has given a new efficacy to the recitation of the Rosary to such an extent that there is no problem, no matter how difficult it is, whether temporal or above all spiritual, in the personal life of each one of us, of our families, our nations, that cannot be solved by the prayer of the Holy Rosary...." (Fatima visionary Sr Lucia, 1957; last public words before being "disappeared" by enemy colonizers of the Vatican and replaced by an impostor) radtradthomist.chojnowski.me/2019/03/is-this-interview-that-caused-her.html; sisterlucytruth.org

Smacko9
4h

Biometric Consent is the Digital ID

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/biometric-consent-is-the-digital

How the Government’s Digital ID Fantasy Will Fall Apart

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/11/06/how-the-governments-digital-id-fantasy-will-fall-apart/

