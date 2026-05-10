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By Greg Hunter May 2, 2026

From the beginning, the experts and doctors on USAWatchdog warned of the coming disease, death, disability and disaster that the CV19 bioweapon vax would cause.

All the while, the public was told by the medical establishment and the Lying Legacy Media the injections were safe, effective and you needed this to survive the CV19 pandemic. ALL a total lie, and with 270 million people getting the CV19 injections in the US alone, it’s far too big to keep covering up. The avalanche of data now pouring out is causing everyone to wake up to the evil that has been done to them with the CV19 injections.

Epidemiologist Nic Hulscher at the McCullough Foundation is responsible for researching and publishing much of the stomach-churning news waking up the public to what has been done to them. Hulscher says, “The awakening has begun. In fact, a recent Rasmussen survey came out a few months ago and found 56%, or the majority of Americans, now believe that the Covid shots caused mass deaths. So, there are large numbers of casualties. It appears the majority has already woken up. Only about 15% to 20% are still getting booster shots.”

There are multiple documented health problems caused by the CV19 vax. Hulscher says, “We now have four independent data sets across three countries indicating that the Covid shots resulted in a cancer epidemic. It spans 350 million people in these data sets. . .. Brain tumors were up 19%. Colon cancer was up 19%. Then we have stomach, small intestine cancer, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and all of these cancers surged between 2021 and 2023 (latest data available).

Then we have the CDC mortality records in the United States. In those records, we see over 138,000 excess cancer deaths in the United States since the CV19 vaccines rolled out. That’s 138,000 more cancer deaths than normal. This is likely due to the CV19 mRNA vax injections. Lastly, we have two other countries, Italy and South Korea, with two studies with 8.7 million people where they compare vaccinated to unvaccinated, and the vaccinated suffered increased risk of seven major cancers. . .. This is very worrisome, and it is now undeniable.”

There is some good news on the cancer treatment front, but the medical community will not tell you about this. There are new peer-reviewed studies that prove Ivermectin and Mebendazole have dramatic results on shrinking tumors and killing cancer. Hulscher says, “Everybody who thinks this is some sort of false thing, and it can’t possibly help (fight) cancer, you are completely wrong. It’s important to start off with the fact that there are literally over a hundred studies now looking at Ivermectin and Mebendazole in the laboratory...

It literally destroys, shrinks or eliminates some of these cancers by 14 distinct mechanisms. This is verified in the laboratory. So, it’s very real. It’s not false, and it’s not fake. We published the first and largest real world human study. We had 200 cancer patients. They had 20 types of cancers. 84% benefited in their cancer treatment. Chemotherapy is $111,000 a year on average. The Ivermectin and Mebendazole is a few grand, at most.”

In closing, Hulscher says the medical establishment covered up data warning of the huge problems coming from the CV19 shots. He thinks it was intentional as a very effective depopulation tool. Hulscher says, “This is a major, major catastrophe. This is worse than major world wars, worse than hundreds of Hiroshima nuclear attacks. I mean it’s a travesty.”

There is much more in the 36-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes One-on-One with epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher of Focal Points as he helps awaken the public to the nightmare of the CV19 bioweapon injections.

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