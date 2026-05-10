Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Kim's avatar
Kim
7hEdited

Absolutely no one I know is “waking up”. In my experience, everyone is pretty settled in their mindset, whatever it is, and closed to anything that comes out against it. Greg Hunter has held this position ever since the start of covid. Until someone like Dr. Andrew Weil comes out saying he was wrong to recommend these shots, everyone will dismiss based on the sources. It’s all just reinforcing those who were against the shots as well as those who were for them. And no one will wake up unless someone ends up hanged like during the Nuremberg trials.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
6hEdited

"C19 Vax Awakening Has Begun"

Let's be clear and blunt, anyone who is *just now beginning* to awake regarding the C19 Vax is in deep trouble, not having to do with the jabs. I mean, for crying out loud, it's been **5 YEARS** during which mountains of evidence have come out *proving* that the C19 jabs are NOT safe, NOT effective, an engineered bioweapon that's banned in several countries around the world, ... on and on and on.

The observable, verifiable truth is that (sadly and tragically) very VERY few people are "waking up".

When the next "pandemic" and its associated jab comes along (as it will!!), we'll know who's "awake".

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