By Greg Hunter January 5, 2025

There is no wonder why everyone is in the dark about the deaths and disabilities caused by the CV19 bioweapon vax.

According to Dr. Michael Yeadon (who worked at Pfizer for 20 years bringing new drugs to market), more than five billion people around the world took the CV19 vax, at least 200 million were in the US alone. Try to do an internet search of negative effects from the CV19 vax, and one of the first things that pops up is from the CDC that says, “Most side effects are mild to moderate.”

According to Dr. Betsy Eads, that is a total lie, and what Dr. Eads sees in the hospitals everyday tells the real story that is being covered up by just about everybody involved. Dr. Eads says, “There is a boom on procedures in the hospitals. These doctors are making big bucks. . . . They are doing procedures for things like cardiac catheterizations, fishing out blood clots, interventional radiology . . . for blood clots that go to the brain and cause strokes. You are talking about big procedures, long hospital stays, and you are talking about a lot of money being made, not just for the doctors and the hospitals, but for the whole system. It’s broken, and it’s all about money. It’s not about health and healing.”

The numbers of adverse events from the CV19 injections are vastly underreported, according to multiple studies. One study says, “Fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.” CV19 vax truth teller Steve Kirsch has just listed several of these studies on his Substack. Kirsch also listed a long list of facts that say “COVID vaccines are unsafe and that the medical community should not be trusted.”

Money manager and analyst Ed Dowd is out with new numbers of disabilities, now up to 4.8 million in the US alone. Also, cancers, especially in young people, are up about 10%. Add that to the death total from around the world, and that is a minimum of 15 million murdered since the CV19 shots were introduced, and you have a full-blown calamity with no sign of it abating.

On top of that, there is no treatment happening for the vax injured, and no treatment is ever going to be given if the coverup continues of the CV19 bioweapon vax. Dr. Eads says, “Trump is going to use RICO (Racketeering) to expose the collusion between medical boards, journal articles and Big Pharma. That same collusion that fired multiple doctors (for warning about the CV19 shots) from their jobs and sanctioned them from medical boards in multiple states is going to be flipped with RICO violations. People are going to be arrested. . . . There are probably 15 million to 17 million dead in America from the CV19 vaccines–it’s just underreported. I stand behind what I said on one of the early shows I did with you that I believe at year five (since the CV19 shots started), we are going to be close to a billion people that are either permanently disabled or dead from these bioweapon shots.”

In closing, Dr. Eads says, “This is not only racketeering, but all of the 10 Nuremberg Codes have been violated. So, this is also Crimes Against Humanity. They can be brought up under RICO or under Nuremberg offences for Crimes Against Humanity. This story is huge. There have been more deaths than any war. . . . These are bioweapons. This is democide. This is murder. Look at all the polls that are out there of family members dying or being permanently disabled. It’s one out of three or four people. It’s incredible the amount of people that are now affected by these bioweapons.”

There is much more in the 1-hour and 6-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter as he talks to 26-year veteran Dr. Elizabeth Eads, DO, exposing growing problems of the CV19 injections. Dr. Eads continues to highlight the real unreported effects of the CV19 bioweapons for 1.4.25

