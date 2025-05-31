One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By DailyClout May 30, 2025

One hundred and eleven people, including 100 U.S. government employees, were involved in the Biden Administration’s myocarditis cover-up that attorney Ed Berkovich uncovered through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) email productions. Those emails and the cover-up were the subject of Senator Ron Johnson’s May 22, 2025, “The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines” hearing and the associated “Failure to Warn: How Federal Health Agencies Downplayed the Risk of Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Following COVID-19 Vaccination” report.

Mr. Berkovich submitted a FOIA request to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stating, “I request emails sent by and received by Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, Sherri A. Berger, and Kevin Griffis (all of whom are CDC personnel) on dates beginning February 1, 2021 through May 31, 2021, containing the word myocarditis.” DailyClout reported on the subsequent FOIA productions, which first revealed the CDC’s delayed action:

This WarRoom/DailyClout reporting revealed publicly for the first time:

CDC Internal Awareness of Myocarditis: The FOIA-obtained emails show that CDC officials knew about COVID-19 mRNA vaccine-associated myocarditis as early as February 19, 2021, less than three months after the vaccines became publicly available.

Health Alert Not Issued: The CDC had internal deliberations regarding issuing a health advisory alert via its Health Alert Network (HAN) and ultimately did not issue one.

Public Communication Delay: Despite months of internal discussions about cases of myocarditis associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC’s public acknowledgment of myocarditis risk occurred on May 27, 2021, three months after the CDC first became aware of it.

For the first time, the full list of the 111 people, including the 100 government employees, involved in the communications related to the myocarditis cover-up, is publicly available. The job titles and hyperlinks included were all accurate and active as of November 2024.

White House:

COVID-19 Task Force:

NIH:

Francis Collins, MD, PhD, Director, National Institutes of Health

John Burklow, Acting Chief of Staff in the Office of the Director of the National Institutes of Health

Renate Myles, Acting Associate Director for Communications and Public Liaison NIH Office of Communications and Public Liaison

CDC:

FDA:

http://www.richardforshee.org/

Steve Anderson, Director, Office of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, FDA/CBER

Sarah Walinsky, JD, then Chief of Staff

HHS:

NIAID:

Anthony Fauci, MD, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director, White House COVID Task Force

Courtney Billet, Director, Communications and Government Relations, National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease

Patricia Conrad, NIAID Special Assistant to the Acting Director

Pfizer:

Children’s Hospitals and Organizations:

Committees:

Sara Elizabeth Oliver, MD, MSPH, Medical Officer, National Center for Immunizations and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD) and Lead for the COVID-19 Vaccines ACIP Work Group

Paul Offit, MD

Other:

Céline Grounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA, CEO/Founder, Just Human Productions; Host/Producer, American Diagnosis and Epidemic podcasts; Medical Analyst, CNN; Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at NYU School of Medicine and Bellevue Hospital

Jeremy Faust, MD, MS MA, Emergency Physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Instructor at Harvard Medical School; cohost of FOAMcast

Megan L. Ranney, MD, MPH, Dean of Yale School of Public Health and C.-E. A. Winslow Professor of Public Health (Health Policy) and Professor of Emergency Medicine

Dana Ohannessian, Massachusetts Department of Health

Wassim Choucair, MD

“Larry”

With 100 federal employees involved in internal discussions that were kept from public view, the American public now knows they are funding a government that does not prioritize serving and protecting its citizens.

Transparency and honesty are the cornerstones of public trust, especially in matters of health. As more details come to light, the American people deserve answers and accountability from those in charge.

" We've seen the biggest kill ever in medicine history..."

