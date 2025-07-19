One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

First, it was published. Then, it disappeared.

Professor Angus Dalgleish, a leading cancer researcher, claims a Japanese data revealing a rise in cancer after COVID jabs was deliberately erased after being acquired by Nature Springer.

“You only go to this level to cover up evidence if you’ve committed a serious crime.”

This clip of Dalgleish, a professor of oncology at St George’s, University of London, is taken from a discussion posted to the RoyalAustralian Rumble channel on July 8, 2025.

"In Japan... all cancers...increased with the Covid jabs...the data was published in Cureus...so it was bought out by Nature Springer & the paper was removed...You only go to this level to cover up evidence if you've committed a...serious crime"

"But we know that there's been a tremendous spike in the cancer incidents of Australia since the vaccine program, the COVID vaccine was rolled out. And I know that from when I was over and talked to everybody. And we also know that they were being punished for even suggesting that there was a link. I mean, it is beyond belief that people were saying, look, I'm seeing an awful lot more young cancers here and they've all been vaccinated. We should do something about it. And the attitude was, be quiet if you want to keep your job or we'll send you off to an asylum or something. Losing it, it was absolutely awful.

"So that data is there and they're not getting it. So let's just look at the people, brave enough to do it. Japan. The Japanese Office of National Statistics have released all this data and it's absolutely clear that the more boosters you have, the greater the increase in the cancer incidents.

"What is interesting from my point of view is, from Japan is that whereas I thought I was seeing mainly, and this may well be selective because of my practice and the people I talk to is those cancers which are controlled by the immune response, the ones we know we use immunotherapy for, et cetera. In Japan, it was all, all cancers across the board. So they were all increasing with the vaccine and some particular ones like pancreatic cancer and gliomas.

"I mean all, all the sort of rarer sort of jumping up across the board. And of course, what happens to these people who publish all this correct data? That there is a team which is funded by Pfizer and the NIH, according to sources which are on the various substacks, etc, who go around and harass editors to withdraw any. Anything that looks like it's data to incriminate the vaccine for some link or another.

"We know that they are so vigorous about that that in the first Japanese data published in Cureus, the editor wouldn't withdraw it. The authors found absolutely no reason to. The reviewers found no reason to. So what happened? Cureus was bought out by Nature Springer and the paper removed. I mean that would have cost them millions. This is the level, and you only go to this level to cover up evidence if you've committed a very serious crime. So I think that the fact they're still doing it, is basically mea culpa and we should hold them to account on this."

Admit heart damage? Sure. But cancer, miscarriages, and infertility? That’s the line they won’t cross, and for good reason.

