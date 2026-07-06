Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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TexBritta's avatar
TexBritta
14mEdited

They sure did but there are a lot of clot shot deniers on X and will fight with you to the ends of the earth.

They believe in their clot shots.

Personally, I think they can’t come to terms with it and I don’t think they ever will, even if they have a stroke.

They are in denial and they call you “Fing stupid” and attack you like a mofo!

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Wild Flower 🐝's avatar
Wild Flower 🐝
13m

Another excellent article. Great Resource Articles attached. Thank you.

“You can not be mandating liability free experimental injections into other people.”

I am so sorry for the innocents in Japan and globally for the Crimes Against Humanity.

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