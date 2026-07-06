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Source: Valerie Anne Smith

Dr. Kevin McKernan: “The FDA knows. SV40 triggers carcinogenic pathways & excess DNA 100X more toxic. They have absolutely ZERO liability…”

“…until you put liability onto these vaccines, they’re going to have an avenue to inject your children with poison for the rest of eternity and have no accountability for this.”

“Japan has gotten the most of these vaccines, 80% of them are vaccinated, 13% of the country has gotten SEVEN vaccines. They are at a stage now with the excess mortality in Japan, directly coincident with the vaccination program, is now greater than the Tsunami and Hiroshima combined. They will never recover from this.”

You can not be mandating liability free experimental injections into other people.

We can not have an avenue where the government and pharmaceutical companies can collude to inject you with things that are never been quality checked.

Quality checking is small as a USB drive…It was skipped because of mandates, because of liability wavers, because people are afraid of a cold, they want to inject their neighbours, babies with stuff.

This is sheep like behavior, it’s unconstitutional and has to end...”

A Pfizer scientist has blown the whistle and warned the public that “crimes against humanity have been committed” during the development and global rollout of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

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