CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY: Bill Gates and Fauci Knew They Were INJECTING People With CANCER
"They have absolutely ZERO liability & they'll continue to inject poison into your children…” - Dr. Kevin McKernan
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Source: Valerie Anne Smith
Dr. Kevin McKernan: “The FDA knows. SV40 triggers carcinogenic pathways & excess DNA 100X more toxic. They have absolutely ZERO liability…”
“…until you put liability onto these vaccines, they’re going to have an avenue to inject your children with poison for the rest of eternity and have no accountability for this.”
“Japan has gotten the most of these vaccines, 80% of them are vaccinated, 13% of the country has gotten SEVEN vaccines. They are at a stage now with the excess mortality in Japan, directly coincident with the vaccination program, is now greater than the Tsunami and Hiroshima combined. They will never recover from this.”
You can not be mandating liability free experimental injections into other people.
We can not have an avenue where the government and pharmaceutical companies can collude to inject you with things that are never been quality checked.
Quality checking is small as a USB drive…It was skipped because of mandates, because of liability wavers, because people are afraid of a cold, they want to inject their neighbours, babies with stuff.
This is sheep like behavior, it’s unconstitutional and has to end...”
A Pfizer scientist has blown the whistle and warned the public that “crimes against humanity have been committed” during the development and global rollout of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”
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They sure did but there are a lot of clot shot deniers on X and will fight with you to the ends of the earth.
They believe in their clot shots.
Personally, I think they can’t come to terms with it and I don’t think they ever will, even if they have a stroke.
They are in denial and they call you “Fing stupid” and attack you like a mofo!
Another excellent article. Great Resource Articles attached. Thank you.
“You can not be mandating liability free experimental injections into other people.”
I am so sorry for the innocents in Japan and globally for the Crimes Against Humanity.