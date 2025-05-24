One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By S.D. Wells May 24, 2025

It’s the mad, mad rush to make more deadly jabs for fake pandemics so the sheeple will line up in fear of death to get stabbed with needles full of “technology” that drives all-cause-mortality rates through the roof.

Go figure. Yes, the makers of the first death jab for Covid-19 Wuhan bat-flu syndrome are screaming in mass-panic for immediate authorization and funding for CAT FLU PANDEMIC JABS in order to save the world from gain-of-function (GOF) Bird Flu that seems to be jumping from birds to cats to humans like acrobats on the flying trapeze.

If you own a cat, be sure to mask them up, have them social distance at 6 feet, keep them locked in their bedroom, and wipe down their litter box with antibacterial cleanser until we can flatten out this CAT FLU PANDEMIC thing and until the creators of Sputnik V finish creating a deadly mRNA spike prion jab that will surely cause white rubbery vascular clots that cause myocarditis, pericarditis, and infertility.

This should help depopulate the planet since there are too many cats, humans, birds, and people figuring out that the jabs are end-game of the genocidal maniacs running the bioweapon laboratories.

Russian virologist warns of potential 'Cat Flu' pandemic as H5N1 spreads among felines

A leading Russian virologist has issued a stark warning that the H5N1 avian influenza virus, now spreading among domestic cats, could mutate and trigger a deadly human pandemic. Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Research Institute — which developed the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine — told Izvestia on Wednesday that the virus’s high fatality rate and potential for airborne transmission could make it far deadlier than smallpox. With over 600 documented feline infections worldwide and a human fatality rate exceeding 50%, health experts are urging rapid vaccine development to avert a potential crisis.

Recent research from the University of Maryland has revealed a concerning rise in H5N1 infections among domestic cats, with cases reported in 18 countries over the past two decades. The study, published in early May, found that more than half of infected cats died, raising alarms about zoonotic spillover to humans.

“Domestic cats are susceptible to [bird flu] and provide a potential pathway for zoonotic spillover to humans,” the researchers warned. While cats typically contract the virus by consuming infected birds or raw dairy from sick livestock, some cases involve indoor cats with no clear exposure, suggesting unknown transmission routes.

Gintsburg emphasized the urgent need for a vaccine prototype that could be mass-produced within weeks if human-to-human transmission emerges. “[A vaccine prototype] should go through Phase I and II clinical trials against the strain that is very likely to start transmitting not just between animals, but from human to human,” he said.

He warned that if H5N1 mutates to spread through the air, the consequences could be catastrophic. “The fatality rate is 50–70%, and if transmitted by air, smallpox will seem like child’s play compared to what could happen after one or two mutations.” However, he noted that Russia currently lacks a program to fast-track such a vaccine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded 974 human H5N1 cases across 24 countries since 2003, with 470 deaths—most linked to direct poultry exposure. While sustained human transmission has not yet occurred, the CDC and other agencies continue surveillance due to the virus’s high lethality.

As H5N1 adapts to new hosts, including cats and dairy cows, scientists are sounding the alarm over its pandemic potential. While the immediate risk to the general public remains low, Gintsburg’s warning underscores the need for proactive vaccine development and global cooperation to prevent history from repeating itself — this time with a virus far deadlier than COVID-19.

The same thing appears to be happening again. Oddly enough, it’s precisely the same cast of characters as last time.

We are being played yet again

