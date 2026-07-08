Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Nnikk's avatar
Nnikk
1hEdited

To any who still haven't smelled the coffee, e.g., those who write tame and "reasonable" critiques so as to avoid being painted with the dreaded "conspiracy theorist" label (so, obviously asleep): It's got nothing to do with being "unprepared", "surprised", or any such apologetic, watered-down, limited hangout, BS. The sky-high fraud was not a "bug", oversight, or miscalculation - -it was a feature of the "Covid response" intended to motivate, enrich, and indemnify (black mail). It's all part and parcel of the elite's parasitic plan to "Do well while doing bad.": Like the common creeps they resemble (aside from their wealth and power) they rob and swindle first, THEN mug and kill their victims. The sooner we all start identifying and calling things what they really are, the greater chance we'll have of surviving and triumphing over their war on humanity. It is an existential matter, wouldn't you agree?

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jsinton's avatar
jsinton
3h

In a sense, any shiny penny spent went to fraud. The wealth transfer was enormous. Anyone with assets saw their portfolio double and triple in value. Someone has to pay for that somehow.

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