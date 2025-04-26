One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Baxter Dmitry April 25, 2025

Snooker fans tuning into the World Championships at the Crucible on Thursday were stunned when a BBC announcer broke ranks live on air, dropping explosive truth bombs about the COVID vaccine — including shocking details about the devastating side-effects that destroyed one player’s life.

Will this BBC commentator will still have a job tomorrow? Watch:

Snooker professional Ben Woollaston has suffered long-term health issues following his Covid vaccination, facing a lengthy battle to return to snooker’s top tier after what he says was a direct reaction to a Covid jab in May 2021.

He said has suffered “blackouts” and being “unable to stand for about six months”.

Woollaston says he “passed out” soon after the jab, adding that his symptoms continued once he made it home. It eventually led to him “sleeping 18-20 hours a day”.

Even today, he says he cannot play with his young son in the garden for more than a few minutes before he needs to lie down.

“It’s from the vaccine, it happened from that day, in May 2021,” Woollaston explained in an interview earlier this season. “I passed out after having it. I couldn’t stand for about six months. I’d never passed out in my life but I had that same feeling for about six months. Standing in the garden, standing in the shower, I felt like I was going to pass out.

“I couldn’t sleep enough. I literally woke up to eat because I was sleeping 18-20 hours a day. I put loads of weight on because I was just eating and sleeping. It was awful. I’d hit the ball and forget, just for a split second.

“I could miss absolutely anything, it was a bit of a lottery. I was playing with closed eyes on a few shots. I have it less frequently now but it’s frustrating because it’s unpredictable. I was in the top 32 for about six years in a row. I’d never thought about dropping off the tour but, at one time, I couldn’t see how I could stay on.”

Despite undergoing an array of scans and tests, doctors remain baffled.

Woollaston added: “To be honest, they don’t really have a clue. It’s been hard on my wife. To be sincere, only my wife and my mum genuinely grasp what it’s like.

“I probably wouldn’t believe it if it was someone else [because], it’s weird, isn’t it? It’s hard to understand because the specialists don’t even understand it. They don’t know what to do.

“I don’t know if it’s chronic fatigue syndrome. That’s only what one doctor has told me but that was on video call, so how would he know? Something’s made me poorly from the vaccine but I don’t know what.”

For the record, Woollaston dumped out four-time world champion Mark Selby in a late-night thriller to progress in the championships.

