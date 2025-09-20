One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The “safe and effective” fairy tale is collapsing.

A new peer-reviewed study has confirmed what many feared: COVID VAX HORROR with catastrophic destruction of the nervous system.

From brain infections to prion-like disease, the damage is as real as it is devastating.

The question now isn’t if people will wake up, it’s how long the truth can be buried.

By Frank Bergman September 18, 2025

A major new study has confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are now linked to dozens more devastating side effects that are causing catastrophic destruction to the human central nervous system.

The study found that mRNA shots disrupt the blood–brain barrier to unleash alarming neurological side effects, including meningitis, encephalitis, brain abscesses, and even prion diseases resembling “mad cow” in humans.

The peer-reviewed paper is titled “COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination: Implications for the Central Nervous System.”

The study was conducted by a team of leading American researchers led by Dr. James Thorp, Dr. Steven Hatfill, and Dr. Peter McCullough.

The findings of the study have just been published on Zenodo.

During the study, the team analyzed safety data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database spanning January 1990 through November 2024.

The researchers compared adverse events following Covid mRNA injections against those following flu shots and all other vaccines combined.

The results are shocking.

The findings were broken down by McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher:

The team identified 63 serious safety signals involving the brain and spinal cord.

Each of those signals far surpasses CDC and FDA thresholds that should have triggered immediate investigation.

Key Findings: Catastrophic Risks to the Brain

• Meningitis was 34 times more likely after COVID shots than after flu vaccines.

• Autoimmune encephalitis was 79 times more likely.

• Limbic encephalitis, a rare but severe brain inflammation, was 146 times more likely.

• Herpesvirus reactivations in the brain skyrocketed, with one form of herpes zoster meningitis appearing 1,260 times more likely after the jab.

• Brain abscesses — pus-filled pockets inside the brain — were over 120 times more likely.

• Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (CJD), a fatal prion disorder often likened to “mad cow disease,” showed an 847-fold increase in association.

The Mechanism: Spike Protein Invades the Brain

The study explains how the shots trigger this damage:

• This spike inflames and destroys the blood–brain barrier — the shield protecting the brain from infection.

• Once breached, latent viruses awaken, bacteria seed abscesses, and the immune system begins misfiring against brain tissue.

• Spike itself crosses into the brain, hijacking neurons and glial cells and even misfolding proteins in a prion-like process, eerily similar to the mechanisms behind mad cow disease.

Wider Implications

This study doesn’t just confirm brain damage.

As Hulscher notes, it also helps explain why other research has found the shots linked to 86 serious neuropsychiatric disorders, including dementia, psychosis, schizophrenia, and suicidal or homicidal ideation.

The authors warn that mRNA vaccination has introduced a new pathology of protein misfolding and abnormal clot formation — seen in the fibrous white clots discovered in autopsies of vaccinated individuals.

Conclusion: An Urgent Call for Action

The evidence is now overwhelming: COVID mRNA injections are inflicting unprecedented neurological destruction across the population.

The findings shatter the official narrative of “safe and effective” and raise urgent questions about how long public health agencies knew about these signals but failed to act.

This research confirms what critics have long argued — the spike protein is not only toxic but prion-like, and its presence in the brain represents a profound and immediate safety concern.

