Source: RogerHodkinson

Dr. McCullough continues to sound the alarm on the Covid "vaccines" since as of today, these health disaster recipes are still available to the public.

Dr. Mccullough posted on X, "mRNA Shots Are Crippling Humanity’s Ability to Reproduce — And No Government is Ending it."

60% of women's eggs are gone, "wiped out", after they take the Covid "vaccine" and a significant level of sperm has been wiped out in the "vaccinated," he says.

Dr. Mike Yeadon Comments on "The mRNA-based pseudo-“vaccines” destroy over 60% of non-renewable egg supply of female rats."

