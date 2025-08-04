One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A groundbreaking new study has identified the mechanism used by Covid mRNA “vaccines” to trigger a sudden cardiac arrest in people who have received the injections.

A group of leading scientists in Germany found that the spike protein from the mRNA shots enters the cells and forms “clusters.”

These clusters, when they form in the heart cells, cause inflammation, which triggers a deadly cardiac arrest without warning.

The findings of the study appear to have identified the root cause of the global sudden cardiac arrest surge that has been raging since the “vaccines were first rolled out for public use in early 2021.

The bombshell study was conducted by Dr. Rolf Schreckenberg and his team from Justus-Liebig University Gießen and Hannover Medical School.

Their findings were published in the medical journal Frontiers in Immunology.

Dr. Schreckenberg and his team uncovered startling evidence connecting mRNA vaccines to several cardiac side effects, including myocarditis.

Their research reveals that spike proteins, generated by both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, are not only a major contributor to immune responses but also play a central role in the inflammatory events leading to heart damage.

The study meticulously examined the behavior of spike proteins in human heart cells (cardiomyocytes) by transfecting them with the mRNA from the mRNA injections from Pfizer and Moderna.

This allowed the researchers to track the translation, cleavage, and aggregation of spike protein monomers inside human cells, as well as the formation of molecular clusters that have been linked to cellular stress and inflammation.

By utilizing advanced techniques to analyze how the spike proteins behave in various human cell lines, including HEK-293 and HeLa cells, the researchers were able to observe the distinct pattern of aggregation that occurred in heart cells specifically.

The researchers were able to identify the spike proteins’ aggregation as playing a direct role in causing heart damage.

The research found that both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines triggered the production of two types of spike protein monomers.

The spike protein monomers are the very components meant to provoke an immune response.

As the monomers entered the cells, they were cleaved by an enzyme called furin, creating the S1 subunit, which is central to immune activation.

However, the results didn’t end there.

The study revealed something more disturbing.

The team discovered that, within hours of “vaccination,” these spike proteins began to aggregate into large, sticky clusters, particularly in human heart cells.

These protein aggregates were not random but formed in a highly consistent manner.

Most notably, the clumping occurred in a way that caused oxidative stress, inhibited cell growth, and, most importantly, triggered an inflammatory response.

These responses are all common indicators of myocarditis, a condition where the heart becomes inflamed.

One of the most concerning aspects of the research was that, unlike other cell types, only the S1 subunit of the spike protein was released into the surrounding environment, while the sticky aggregates remained trapped within the heart cells.

This finding raises serious questions about the potential long-term effects of these retained proteins on the body, particularly for those who may have a higher susceptibility to vaccine-induced heart inflammation.

Dr. Schreckenberg’s study adds a crucial piece to the growing body of evidence that suggests spike protein aggregation in heart cells could be a key mechanism behind serious cases of myocarditis and other cardiac issues following mRNA “vaccination.”

The research calls into question whether the full spectrum of potential adverse effects from mRNA injections has been adequately explored and underscores the need for further investigation into the fate of spike proteins within the body.

As the use of mRNA “vaccines” continues to expand, this study provides a stark reminder of the need for thorough, independent research into the long-term safety of these injections, especially given their unexpected role in potentially triggering dangerous heart inflammation.

With myocarditis cases rising among younger populations, the study’s findings suggest that more transparency and caution are necessary to ensure public safety and informed decision-making.

The research from Schreckenberg and colleagues could have profound implications for future vaccine safety assessments and may serve as a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over the full range of potential health risks associated with Covid shots.

As concerns about vaccine safety continue to grow, this research will likely fuel calls for more comprehensive, independent studies into the broader effects of mRNA technology on human health.

