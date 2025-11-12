COVID SHOT CARNAGE: ‘...A Solid Estimate is Between 500 and 600,000 Americans Lost Their Lives to the 'Vaccine'...’
A Solid Estimate is Between 500 and 600,000 Americans Lost Their Lives to the ‘Vaccine’.
“The COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign worldwide has been nothing short of a debacle.”
“It’s resulted in record injuries, disabilities and deaths.”
“People started dying immediately after the shots.”
“There’s 19,460 well documented deaths reported by doctors like me.”
“This has been a RECORD disaster.”
Full Video:
Another genocide perpetrated on the innocents. It’s becoming normalized!
The Biggest Lie of the "COVID vaccine" propaganda is that the mRNA COVID shots are vaccines.
People need to understand the truth that the "COVID vaccines" are modified mRNA-LNP gene "therapy" transfection products.
The mRNA transfection platform itself is irreparably flawed & inherently dangerous and the platform itself IS the primary problem.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) IS the primary mechanism of harm.
For those who are seeking an understanding as to why the injuries from these mRNA transfection injections are so widespread and can greatly vary from person to person:
The modified mRNA-LNP transfection injections genetically instruct one's own cells to become "factories" for the production of foreign non-self proteins...
This triggers an immune system attack response, starting with the Killer T-Lymphocyte cells which will target and destroy one's formerly healthy cells, ANYWHERE in the body, that are now expressing non-self proteins...starting a cascade of damage at the deepest biological/cellular level.
Due to the biodistribution properties of the (toxic & inflammatory) lipid nanoparticles, the encased (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain and placental barriers...The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. The reason is, our bodies are protected by being able to distinguish ourselves from things that shouldn't be there. Anything non-self will trigger immune destruction of the cells & tissues involved.
Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers)…
And more…
Pathology reports, including from autopsies, have revealed & confirmed the Killer T Lymphocyte infiltration & destruction of cells, oftentimes in vital organs.
There's no limit to the horrible consequences of injecting into your body something that triggers your own immune system to attack & kill your own formerly healthy cells & tissues.
The public “health” agencies, the COVID “authorities”, & the “mainstream” media fraudulently marketed these experimental mRNA gene “therapy” transfection products as “safe & effective vaccines”. Trusting people thought that they were being presented with the choice (or the mandate) as to whether or not to take a “safe & effective vaccine”…But that was/is a deceptively false “choice”…
The COVID-19 mRNA shots are NOT safe, they are NOT effective, and they are NOT vaccines.
These modified mRNA-LNP gene “therapy” transfection injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the fraudulent mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA (or DNA) gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells and instructs those cells to produce foreign non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues (the role of the Killer T-cells is to monitor ALL the cells of the body, ready to destroy/kill any that express foreign, non-self proteins). This makes EVERY mRNA-based (or DNA-based) transfection product harmful by design.
This entirely predictable immune response to one's own cells being instructed to create and express non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) triggers autoimmune responses, and then T-cell exhaustion and immune system dysfunction...regardless of whether or not the foreign protein is toxic itself.
Self vs. Non-self...Basic fundamental Immunology 101...
EVERY SINGLE DOCTOR or medical professional should have been able to recognize the immunological dangers of these mRNA transfection shots...I am still stunned and appalled that so many apparently did/do not...
https://entwine.substack.com/p/the-platform-is-deadly
https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/vaccinated-dead-kruger-lang-morz
https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1981375686251069797
"While the pharmaceutical industry rushes to expand mRNA use for its speed and profit, a fundamental immunological principle is being overlooked: Any cell that produces a foreign protein is marked for destruction by the immune system.
This isn't theoretical. Clear histopathological evidence from biopsies and autopsies confirms the vaccine's genetic material does not stay at the injection site. It enters systemic circulation and spreads uncontrollably throughout the body, including to vital organs like the brain and heart.
Once there, the body's own cells are forced to produce the foreign antigen, triggering an immune attack on its own tissues."
The undermining of this basic foundational principle of human immunity made the IMMUNOLOGICAL CATASTROPHE of the modified mRNA-LNP gene "therapy" transfection injections entirely predictable...(and I am not a doctor nor am I in the medical field).
And they can shed on others, making them dangerous and injurious for those who said "Hell NO!" as well...
These transfection injection bioweapons NEVER should have been injected into a single human being...
It is not enough for there to be no mandates...
Tragically, because more people do not understand that this is not about "choice", this is not about the ability to tell others what to do or not...
Because more people are not standing up and demanding that these "traditional" modified mRNA-LNP transfection injections be pulled from the market, the next "evolution" is moving forward (the self amplifying mRNA transfection technology platform)...
https://www.drtrozzi.news/p/world-council-for-health-the-dangers
Vioxx, 1976 Swine flu shot, Thalidomide, DES, DDT, etc...etc...ALL removed from the market after having previously been approved for use in the USA, or Europe, or wherever...yet now some people are acting like removing a product from the market is unprecedented...
Dangerous, injurious, deadly products must be pulled from the market!!! You do NOT give uninformed or misinformed people the "choice" to use such products.
Especially when their uninformed "consent" leads to them taking a product that sheds and poses a legitimate danger to the health of those being shed on.
Shedding from these transfection injection bioweapons IS an extremely serious concern, with some people being affected more than others...
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/what-weve-learned-from-a-year-of
https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-of-covid-mrna-vaccine-components
(This is part 1 of a 9 part series - other parts linked at the end of the part 1 article)...
AND...if all of this is not already horrific enough, there are legitimate concerns that the blood supply is contaminated:
https://x.com/Safe_Blood3/status/1942237297035899370
https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/a-call-to-action-lets-end-the-silence
https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/the-devil-was-hard-at-work-trying
https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/results-of-the-2024-worldwide-embalmer
NO ONE should have ever had the “choice” of taking these gene “therapy” transfection injections because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
I cannot say it enough: It is NOT enough for there to be no mandates.
I will say again: These transfection injection bioweapons NEVER should have been injected into a single human being.
And as Dr. Sansone has correctly asserted, bioweapons are ALREADY illegal!!
https://www.josephsansone.com/p/breaking-news-ain-tribunal-order
Atrocities have been committed...these were/are crimes against humanity.