It’s not just alarming — it’s INFURIATING!

This didn’t happen by accident.

You don’t get this many studies — peer-reviewed, global, and consistent — all pointing toward cancer-linked mechanisms, without someone knowing damn well what they were doing.

Here’s the full article breaking it all down, backed by a growing mountain of studies:

By Frank Bergman July 4, 2025

An explosive collection of dozens of studies from around the world has revealed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” can use multiple pathways to induce cancers in recipients of the injections.

The findings were revealed in an alarming report written by renowned French researcher Mathilde Debord.

Debord’s report was first published in Le Point Critique (The Critical Point).

The report includes data from over one hundred separate studies.

The studies show that Covid mRNA shots contribute to cancer development in 17 different ways.

Key points from Debord’s report include:

1. Genome Instability:

Vaccine mRNA may integrate into the host genome, causing mutations that could lead to cancer, as suggested by studies from 2021-2023.

2. Immune Escape:

The spike protein may inhibit tumor suppressor genes (e.g., p53, BRCA1/2), allowing cancer cells to evade immune detection.

3. DNA Repair Disruption:

The spike protein impairs DNA repair mechanisms, increasing cancer risk.

4. Chronic Inflammation:

Lipid nanoparticles in vaccines trigger inflammation, potentially fostering cancer stem cell growth.

5. Immune Dysregulation:

mRNA vaccines suppress T cells and interferon responses, weakening cancer surveillance.

6. RNA Disruption:

Modified mRNA disrupts microRNAs, affecting cell proliferation and tumor suppression.

7. Oncogenic Pathways:

The spike protein activates pathways (e.g., MAPK, PI3K/AKT) linked to tumor growth.

8. Tumor Microenvironment:

Lipid nanoparticles enhance cancer cell spread via the EPR effect, potentially causing “turbo cancer.”

9. Dormant Cancer Awakening:

Vaccine-induced inflammation may reactivate dormant cancers, leading to aggressive relapses.

10. Immune Monitoring Alteration:

Modified mRNA blocks immune receptors, making tumor cells less detectable.

11. Frameshift Mutations:

mRNA translation errors produce aberrant proteins, posing safety risks.

12. Multiple Injections:

Repeated doses may exhaust the immune system, increasing cancer susceptibility.

13. DNA Contamination:

Vaccines contain plasmid DNA, potentially integrating into the genome and raising cancer risk.

14. SV40 Oncogene Sequences:

Pfizer vaccines include SV40 sequences, known to promote cancer in animal studies.

15. Renin-Angiotensin System Disruption:

Spike protein overactivates AT1R, promoting tumor proliferation.

16. Microbiota Damage:

Vaccines reduce bifidobacteria, linked to cancer regulation.

17. Treatment Resistance:

Spike protein may enhance cancer cell survival post-chemotherapy.

Injections act as a trigger to induce cancer

Crucially, Debord states that many in the scientific community warned more than four years ago about the cancer risks associated with Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

She continues by presenting evidence from the scientific literature that shows how these injections can induce, accelerate, or “wake up” cancers in 17 different ways.

The findings come amid increasing warnings from experts around the world about the deadly cancer risks associated with mRNA injections.

As Slay News previously reported, world-renowned American and British cancer experts are sounding the alarm on a “massive public health catastrophe” caused by Covid mRNA “vaccines,” and say the people responsible should be behind bars for “crimes against humanity” over their role in the “explosive” global death surge.

Dr. Angus Dalgleish, an internationally respected oncologist and professor emeritus at St. George’s Hospital Medical School in London, is calling for an immediate halt to the use of mRNA “vaccines” in healthy populations.

During an interview broadcast on the “Gary Null Show,” Dalgleish, who co-discovered the CD4 receptor’s role in HIV and has authored more than 500 peer-reviewed studies, described the technology as “unbelievably dangerous” and said it “should never, ever have been thought of.”

The celebrated doctor has observed firsthand what he describes as a surge in “highly aggressive and rapidly progressing cancers” in patients who received Covid mRNA “booster” shots.

Dalgleish is among several leading oncologists who refer to this phenomenon as “turbo cancers.”

“I was the first to spot that my patients who were bullied into having booster messenger RNA [mRNA] viruses [‘vaccines’]… started to relapse,” he said.

He noted that his patients have been suddenly developing turbo cancer shortly after receiving “boosters.”

“In 40 years of doing oncology, I’ve probably seen two explosive cancers,” he said.

“Now we’re seeing lots of them.”

Across the Atlantic, meanwhile, leading American cancer expert Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a pioneer in immunotherapy and former UCLA faculty member, has made similar observations.

He described an alarming uptick in aggressive cancers, including an increase in colon, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers among children and young adults.

“We’re seeing now 30-year-old, 40-year-old ladies, young ladies with ovarian cancer,” he said.

“I’m getting reports of that now… people that have been in remission before are now getting back cancers and very rapidly progressing.”

Dr. Soon-Shiong warned that the combined effect of the virus and the mRNA vaccines could be driving a new wave of immune failure and aggressive cancers, particularly in young people.

“You see young people with pancreatic cancer all of a sudden,” he warned.

“You see young people with colon cancer all of a sudden.

“Is it by coincidence that post-Covid infection, post-Covid ‘vaccine,’ we’re seeing all these events where we know the spike protein goes?

“I don’t think so. I think it’s not a coincidence.”

