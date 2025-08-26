Covid Inquiry Exposes GENERATIONAL SLAUGHTER in UK Care Homes & Hospitals
Families Say Mass DNR Orders and Widespread Care Home Deaths Amounted to State-Sponsored Genocide
The UK’s Covid Inquiry has revealed harrowing claims that government policies during the ‘pandemic’ led to what families call a “generational slaughter.”
Behind the closed doors of care homes and hospitals, thousands were left to die — many under blanket ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ orders issued without consent.
Campaigners now argue this wasn’t just negligence, but evidence of a state-sponsored atrocity that must be confronted.
By Niamh Harris August 25, 2025
A Senior civil servant claimed that there was a “generational slaughter within care homes” in the early days of the so called covid pandemic.
The UK’s Covid inquiry was told that this was a phrase that “chimed with the experience of thousands of our families”.
Also it didn’t just take place in care homes, it happened in hospitals too where they dished out ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ orders (DNR’s) en masse without permission from the patients or their families.
What was really taking place during those early pandemic days was actually more than a slaughter, it was state sponsored genocide.
Study Proves That Over 55,000 Were Killed With Midazolam in 2020
BBC reported: Pete Weatherby, barrister for the campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK, said the phrase might seem an exaggeration but it highlighted issues the inquiry must address.
His opening statement came on the first day of the sixth part of the Covid inquiry which will focus on the impact of the pandemic on care services for elderly and disabled people.
The government has said it is committed to learning lessons from the inquiry.
Senior civil servant Alasdair Donaldson made the comment about generational slaughter in his written evidence to the inquiry, Mr Weatherby said.
Mr Donaldson’s evidence also describes “complete chaos” in the Department of Health and Social Care when he started working there in April 2020, soon after the start of the pandemic.
Mr Weatherby urged the inquiry to call Mr Donaldson to give evidence in person.
Nearly 46,000 care home residents died with Covid in England and Wales between March 2020 and January 2022, many of them in the early weeks of the pandemic.
Key questions the families hope the inquiry will answer include why the decision was made in March 2020 to rapidly discharge some hospital patients into care homes.
They blame this in part for seeding the virus into care homes in the early weeks of the pandemic.
There are also questions about blanket “do not resuscitate” notices being placed on some care home residents by medical services and about visiting policies which prevented families seeing their loved ones for months.
The hearing began with filmed testimony from people who lost loved ones during the pandemic.
Ann, from Wales, told the Inquiry’s Every Story Matters project that her dad, who had dementia, was living in a care home when the pandemic hit.
When visits were limited “he didn’t have the understanding of why we were outside his window,” she said.
He became increasingly confused, tearful and begging to be allowed to die.
When he eventually passed away, Ann was told of his death via a phone call in the middle of the night.
Julie from Yorkshire said she would “never come to terms” with the way her mother had passed away – sedated and alone.
“There are so many of us that will never move on. It will be with us for the rest of our lives,” she said.
And she added: “Things have to change. This is not right – you should have death in dignity.”
Nicky Hastie attended the inquiry in person on Monday, clutching a photo of her mother Margaret.
Nicky says she spotted that her mother was dying from Covid on a video call before staff had noticed, and described that time as “traumatic”.
“She didn’t die with dignity and there was no alleviation for her pain and suffering,” she told BBC News.
I lost three of my siblings during the pandemic - none from Covid - all. from the vaccine side effects and gross mismanagement of medical policies. I am ashamed of my profession and will never come to terms with the immoral and totally unethical policies that were introduced without proper scrutiny and with no adequate justification. Sadly I fear that only the wrong lessons have been learned about the incredible power of propaganda, censorship and population control.
Can't say this often enough!
