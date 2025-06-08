One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"WHATEVER IT WAS, THE VIRUS DIDN'T KILL THE WORLD—**THE RESPONSE** KILLED THE WORLD."

"The lockdown-until-vaccine response, A MILITARY RESPONSE...killed millions...we have to look for the origins of the response...not the origins of the virus."

This clip of Debbie Lerman, a 2023 Brownstone Fellow and retired science writer, is taken from a UKColumn interview with Jerm Warfare posted to Odysee on June 5, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

"The whole point of my book and my research and everything, the message that I'm trying to get across is it doesn't matter what the virus was. It could have been real, it could have been fake. It could have been from a lab. It could have been from a raccoon dog. Whatever it was, the virus didn't kill the world. The response killed the world.

"So the lockdown until vaccine response, which is a military response, it is not a public health response, killed the world. It killed millions of people who were injured and killed from the vaccines. It also killed people in hospitals. It killed people who were isolated. You know what it did? It deprived children of their ability to develop normally and of socializing, and it increased every kind of disease and depression that you could possibly imagine.

"But that means what? That means if we say the virus didn't kill the world, it doesn't matter whether there was or wasn't a virus, because the response would have been the same. Okay? There would have been the same. So we have to look for the origins of the response. We can't look for the origins of the virus.

"We can. We can argue all day long. Do viruses exist? Do they not exist? We can argue. Did it come from a lab or did it not? Was it Fauci's lab? Was it Baric's lab? Was it China? Doesn't matter."

Full video

Jerm and Debbie Lerman discuss the COVID-19 ‘pandemic’, focusing on the military and intelligence roles in public health, and Deborah Birx's influence. Lerman shares her shift from scepticism to recognising a global public-private partnership that emerged during the crisis.

They stress examining beyond obvious narratives to understand control mechanisms, questioning political power and accountability.

The conversation covers the illusion of presidential authority, deep state control, and systemic barriers to change.

The lab leak theory is a distraction. China is a scapegoat.

The COVID era was an elite-orchestrated event.

Lerman advocates disconnecting from the system to address societal issues' root causes. Her book, 'The Deep State Goes Viral,' critiques the power structures behind the pandemic.

