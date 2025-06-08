COVID-19 Was a Military PSYOP
"The lockdown-until-vaccine response, A MILITARY RESPONSE...killed millions...we have to look for the origins of the response...not the origins of the virus."
Source: Sense Receptor
"WHATEVER IT WAS, THE VIRUS DIDN'T KILL THE WORLD—**THE RESPONSE** KILLED THE WORLD."
This clip of Debbie Lerman, a 2023 Brownstone Fellow and retired science writer, is taken from a UKColumn interview with Jerm Warfare posted to Odysee on June 5, 2025.
Partial transcription of clip
"The whole point of my book and my research and everything, the message that I'm trying to get across is it doesn't matter what the virus was. It could have been real, it could have been fake. It could have been from a lab. It could have been from a raccoon dog. Whatever it was, the virus didn't kill the world. The response killed the world.
"So the lockdown until vaccine response, which is a military response, it is not a public health response, killed the world. It killed millions of people who were injured and killed from the vaccines. It also killed people in hospitals. It killed people who were isolated. You know what it did? It deprived children of their ability to develop normally and of socializing, and it increased every kind of disease and depression that you could possibly imagine.
"But that means what? That means if we say the virus didn't kill the world, it doesn't matter whether there was or wasn't a virus, because the response would have been the same. Okay? There would have been the same. So we have to look for the origins of the response. We can't look for the origins of the virus.
"We can. We can argue all day long. Do viruses exist? Do they not exist? We can argue. Did it come from a lab or did it not? Was it Fauci's lab? Was it Baric's lab? Was it China? Doesn't matter."
Jerm and Debbie Lerman discuss the COVID-19 ‘pandemic’, focusing on the military and intelligence roles in public health, and Deborah Birx's influence. Lerman shares her shift from scepticism to recognising a global public-private partnership that emerged during the crisis.
They stress examining beyond obvious narratives to understand control mechanisms, questioning political power and accountability.
The conversation covers the illusion of presidential authority, deep state control, and systemic barriers to change.
The lab leak theory is a distraction. China is a scapegoat.
The COVID era was an elite-orchestrated event.
Lerman advocates disconnecting from the system to address societal issues' root causes. Her book, 'The Deep State Goes Viral,' critiques the power structures behind the pandemic.
Makes sense to me. I consider it immensely lucky that I mistrust anything from the government. Not in a tin foil hat way, but in a wait and see way, in a hey, I can always get jabbed later way.
Thank you for the research. It does make me wonder how many of us unjabbed are on a list. Did our doctors make an entry somewhere when we said nope. The WHO, I believe does have a code for the unjabbed. The military keep track of everything, methinks.
At times like this, I long for some mad scientist to come along and invent a truth serum - something that can quietly be slipped into everyone’s drink. This would be the great antidote for the real plague that is rapidly destroying humanity along with the beautiful planet we all inhabit - the disease of Mass deception.
I recently rewatched the comedy film Liar Liar with Jim Carrey playing a lawyer who lies for a living and has one problem - his young son is heartbroken by it and prays for him to stop lying altogether. And lo and behold, it works.
The result leads to a story that is both hysterical and profound. Imagine what our lives would be like if all those shitheads in high places had no ability to deceive us all in every possible way. And all their nonsense platforms like history books, scientific journals, fake news channels, even Wikipedia came crashing down. What would we do if all we had was the truth and nothing but truth?