By Kelleigh Nelson September 2, 2025

A nation of well-informed men who have been taught to know and prize the right which God has given them cannot be enslaved. It is in the region of ignorance that tyranny begins. —Benjamin Franklin

Whenever a civilization begins to die morally or spiritually, then there begin to appear vultures. That is the mission of Communism in the world. Communism is the scavenger of a decaying civilization. —Bishop Fulton Sheen

All men having power ought to be distrusted to a certain degree. —James Madison, Speech at the Constitutional Convention, July 11, 1787.

“With a handful of dedicated people who will give me their lives, I will control the world.” Those are the words of Vladimir Lenin. They did not prove an empty boast. In 1903, this one man, with 17 followers, began his attack on the world. By 1918, the number had increased to 40,000 and with that 40,000 he gained control of the 160 million people of Russia. The movement has gone on and now controls at least one-third of the population of the world.

February 21, 2023 marked the 175th anniversary of The Communist Manifesto. It was written between November 1847 and January 1848 by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. The Manifesto was commissioned by the Communist League and first published in late February 1848 in London, in German, by the German Workers’ Educational Society, a group of German-born revolutionary socialists under the title “Manifest der Kommunistischen Pareti”.

The pamphlet was intended as a foundational statement of communist beliefs. While it had little immediate impact initially, the ideas presented in the Manifesto gained significant traction in the 20th century, influencing the course of political thought and revolutions worldwide.

The term “communist” first made its modern appearance in 1785, in Nicolas Restif de la Bretonne’s book review of Victor d’Hupay who had described himself as a “communist” in his Project for a Philosophical Community. In d’Hupay’s 1777 work, he advises all to share economic and material products between the inhabitants of the “commune” so that all may benefit from the combined labor.

Early Treachery

As early as 1788, the father of our U.S. Constitution, James Madison, wrote a letter to G.I. Turberville when he was asked how he felt if another General Convention should be called. He wrote, “An election into it would be courted by the most violent partizans [sic] on both sides; it would probably consist of the most heterogeneous characters; would be the very focus of that flame which has already too much heated men of all parties; would no doubt contain individuals of insidious views, who under the mask of seeking alterations popular in some parts but inadmissible in other parts of the Union might have a dangerous opportunity of sapping the very foundations of the fabric.”

His words proved that men of nefarious allegiance were already out to destroy the liberties and freedoms granted by the those who succeeded in gaining our independence. Unfair taxation without representation, increasing British control and restrictions on self-governance were eliminated after the eight-year War for Independence.

The “heart of man is evil” stems from Biblical authority. Genesis 6:5 and Jeremiah 17:9 describes the human heart as inherently deceitful and inclined toward wickedness, evil thoughts and sinful desires.

The Book of Exodus records the Lord speaking the Ten Commandments to the Israelites; He then wrote them in stone and gave them to Moses. They serve as a fundamental moral code providing a way to live righteously.

The late Richard Wurmbrand spent 14 years as a prisoner of the communist government in Romania, where he and others were persecuted for their faith. His experience led him to spend many years researching Karl Marx and the communist doctrines he developed. His book, Marx and Satan, was the result. While today’s colleges and universities promote socialism and communism as noble endeavors for the good of mankind, they claim an atheistic view. Wurmbrand testified before the US Senate, and exposed its true roots by revealing that Marx and the fathers of the modern communism/socialism movements were inspired by the powers of darkness.

In Paul Kengor’s book, The Devil and Karl Marx, he describes the demonic nature of communist ideology and how it still exists in our world. “Marx’s conception of dialectical materialism and the revolutionary movements inspired by it have left a trail of death and destruction that are a matter of historical record! No amount of gaslighting can make the historical record go away, a record aptly attested to, albeit unpleasant, in his book.”

As Alexandr Solzhenitsyn stated, “Truth is seldom pleasant.”

Subversion

Yuri Bezmenov was a Soviet journalist and former KGB agent who outlined his knowledge of ideological subversion and propaganda. He defected to the West in 1970 and with the help of the U.S. and Canadian security agencies, eventually settled in Canada.

He held that the primary role of KGB was psychological warfare and propaganda, with espionage only being about 15% of their activities. The rest is always subversion. Bezmenov stated that they didn’t have to infiltrate agents into our government, they can infiltrate ideas into our minds through our media, the entertainment industry, through the educational system, drop by drop poisoning our people. Their pervasive methods are used to destabilize a society from within.

In Bezmenov’s lecture in Los Angeles in 1983, he explained the four stages of subversion and control of Western society:

Demoralization – the systematic undermining of a society’s moral and ethical foundations, (patriotism, family and religion). Destabilization – characterized by the weakening of essential institutions and structures within the society (economic, political, and social instability is created by sowing discord and exploiting existing tensions). Crisis/Chaos – society in crisis (political upheaval, economic collapse and social unrest). Normalization – the final stage where the subverted ideology becomes the norm and society is now reshaped to the infiltrators’ vision, (the new normal).

Chaos serves as a climactic turning point, disrupting normal societal functioning. Sen. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on June 23, 2018, called on her supporters to harass members of the Trump administration, stating, “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up, and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Add to this the Marxist groups of Black Lives Matter and Antifa who advocate for both communism and anarchy—a system of absolute government control and a system of no government, respectively. Yet, if we understand the deeper goals of Communism and the original nature of anarchy, the union between the two systems makes sense.

Infiltration

Robert Owen was the first known “socialist” to immigrate to America in 1824, when Karl Marx was only six years old. As a deist, Owen thought that man’s character is formed for him and not by him. This “doctrine of circumstances” is the cornerstone of his theories. To eradicate the vices that burden society, it is therefore necessary to create a favorable environment founded on principles of justice and benevolence. Opposed to violent action and revolutionary principles, a major bone of contention with communists, Owen and the Owenites set up their experimental communitarian cooperatives as examples to be followed, and believed that the human race would slowly yet steadily convert itself to their doctrine. Owen’s plans were received with considerable favor until he declared his hostility to religion as an obstacle to progress.

His 30,000-acre New Harmony, Indiana commune went bankrupt after three years, and he lost 80% of his fortune.

In 1825, Robert Owen, a rich manufacturer from Wales, gave two addresses, each about three hours long, to joint sessions of Congress. The legislators treated Owen and his ideas with great respect. Several Supreme Court justices came to hear him; as did the outgoing president, James Monroe, and the incoming president, John Quincy Adams. Because neither Thomas Jefferson nor James Madison, who were then quite elderly, could leave their Virginia estates, Owen brought his message to them. He paid a visit to John Adams up in Massachusetts as well. Every living president at the time was willing to hear the visionary radical’s sharp critique of the capitalist society emerging both in the United States and across the Atlantic.

Owen’s son, Robert Dale Owen, was a Democrat Congressman from the Northwestern district of Indiana and a strong proponent of his father’s socialist doctrines. Owen introduced and helped to secure passage of the bill that founded the Smithsonian Institution in 1846. He was appointed to the Smithsonian Institution’s first Board of Regents and chaired its Building Committee, which oversaw the construction of the Smithsonian Institution Building in Washington, D.C.

Early socialists and communitarians were present in the U.S. during the time. Between 1825 and 1848, Fourierists (1840s) who were influenced by French philosopher Charles Fourier, created multiple utopian settlements of communal living and collective ownership across the U.S. during this decade.

In 1848, Icarian, were established by French socialist Étienne Cabet who sought to create cooperative workers’ societies.

Many early industrialists financed socialist and terrorist causes. Frederick Engels was the front man for communism. Steel magnate Andrew Carnegie was a British Chartist. Gerrit Smith was a supporter of John Brown’s terrorism and Cornelius Vanderbilt was the sugar daddy to Victoria Woodhull and Tennessee Claflin, leaders of Section 12 of the Communist International.

American intellectual conspirators were rife. Among them were Edward Everett, the first American to receive a doctorate from Göttingen University in Germany where Adam Weishaupt, founder of the Bavarian Illuminati and others of his ilk were professors. They opposed religious influence. George Bancroft was also educated at Göttingen University and was the president of the American Historical Society.

Ralph Waldo Emerson was educated by Edward Everett and became the leader of the “death of God movement.” Joseph Green Cogswell, was an educator at Round Hill School and a member of the secretive Porcellian Club of Harvard who in its early years rejected Africans, Jews and Catholics.

The ‘48ers

The largest influx of Marxist immigrants arrived in 1848 from the Austrian Empire after their socialist efforts failed in their home country. These advocates of big government supported the ideologies of Abraham Lincoln and endorsed him as a presidential candidate.

Thirteen of these immigrants ended up as high-ranking officers in the Union Army. They wrote to Marx during the war. Their goals, like Marx’, were a centralized federal government rather than all the many state governments as it would be easier to infiltrate and influence. They desired freedom for the slaves, not because they liked Africans or Irish children and believed in freedom and liberty for all, but because slaves were considered personal property. The number one goal of Marx was the abolition of private property, not the abolition of the horrors of slavery.

In 1867, Marx wrote Das Kapital, which included his theories on class struggle, revolution, capitalist exploitation and elimination, and the foundation for modern Communism. Marx and Engels had founded the International Workingmen’s Association in 1864, the organization from which Marx wrote to Lincoln. Their ideas spread widely and the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 influenced a great portion of the world.

The Comintern or Communist International, was an international organization founded in 1919 by Vladimir Lenin and the Bolsheviks to promote world proletarian revolution and the armed overthrow of capitalism.

Their efforts were successful and the formation of the Communist Party USA was founded in 1919.

The Haymarket Affair

The Haymarket clash was considered a watershed event for labor and linked to May First or International Workers’ Day. It had strong ties to communism because the socialist and communist movements adopted it as a key day for demonstrations and celebrations, particularly after its origins in the fight for the eight-hour workday and the 1886 Haymarket affair.

On May 3, 1885, strikers clashed with police at Chicago’s McCormick Reaper Works factory. Six workers died, and a public rally was called for the next day. An unknown person lobbed a bomb into the crowd resulting in the death of seven policemen and many injured in the crowd. The police fired into the crowd, killing four demonstrators.

August Spies, a German anarchist, laborer, and activist, and Albert Parsons, a socialist laborer, and activist had been among the fiery speakers at the rally. Spies and Parsons, along with Adolph Fischer and George Engel, were executed by hanging. Louis Lingg, the fifth condemned to die, committed suicide while awaiting his sentence by biting down on a blasting cap in his cell. Three other defendants—Samuel Fielden, Oscar Neebe, and Michael Schwab—were sentenced to prison terms, but were pardoned in 1893.

Divide and Conquer.

The stock market crash and resulting depression of 1929 into the 1930s was a boon for the commies. They organized labor strikes and infiltrated America’s black churches with racial strife.

Manning Johnson’s small booklet, Color, Communism and Common Sense was written in 1958, with a forward by Archibald B. Roosevelt, son of President Theodore Roosevelt. It is the story of Johnson’s ten years in the Communist Party and his departure from same. He was introduced into the “Party” by the preachings of a communist Bishop of the Episcopal Church.

Johnson exposed how black churches were subverted and the communist plot to use black Americans was concocted by Stalin in 1928 to create racial hatred. He tells of the real “Uncle Toms,” communists who posed as “friends of the Negro,” and under the guise of a campaign for black rights, set race against race in a cold-blooded struggle for power. They are the ones who plotted with a diabolical foreign power the moral decay, physical slavery and spiritual death of their own race.

The communists declared that the racial differences among the people constituted the weakest and most vulnerable point in our social fabric. By constantly poking at this one spot, they calculated that eventually the cloth could be torn apart. They wanted Americans divided, weakened and set against each other in open combat. Their goal was chaos.

The 78-page booklet is still available on the web.

It includes the testimony of the Honorable James A. Cobb, a patriotic African American, former professor of Constitutional Law and Vice Dean of Howard University, in which he tried to alert America to the grave dangers to our internal security inherent in the advocacy of communism by Mr. Mordecai W. Johnson, President of Howard University. In 1935, Professor Cobb submitted proof to the Committee on Un-American Activities of the fact that Mordecai W. Johnson, president of Howard University, had publicly advocated the doctrines of communism.

Professor Kelly Miller, another patriotic African American and former Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Howard University, was so alarmed at red activities at the University that, in order to alert America, he also gave a sworn testimony.

On June 26, 1935, a memorandum was prepared by Lawrence A. Oxley, of the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is found on page 54 of Senate Document No. 217, Seventy-fourth Congress, second session. He wrote, “It is my confirmed opinion that the national conference held at Howard University May 18, 19, and 20, under the auspices of the joint committee on national recovery and the social-science division of Howard University—having as its theme The Position of the Negro in our National Economic Crisis—was distinctly communistic in character.”

Twenty years after Judge Cobb’s sensational exposure of red activities at Howard University, this same university played host to one of the most rabid pro-Soviet propagandists in the country, Dr. William E. B. DuBois. Failure of the government to clean out the red tools combined with the recent U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings has made the subversives in Howard University more audacious than ever.

I doubt whether Howard University has changed since then. Emmett Sullivan was the democrat judge who refused to release General Michael T. Flynn from prosecution, despite proof he had been set up by the FBI. President Trump had to give him a “Pardon of Innocence.” In 1968, Sullivan received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from Howard University and, in 1971, a Juris Doctor Degree from Howard University School of Law.

Kamala Harris, the former 2024 Democrat candidate for President, is a graduate of Howard University. And…Senator Raphael Warnock was at Howard University to honor Kamala Harris the night of the November 2024 election.

Senator Tim Scott claims, “Radical Raphael Warnock was educated by Marxists, praised by socialists, and even welcomed communist leader, Fidel Castro, to his church. He defended Obama’s pastor, Jeremiah Wright’s ‘God Damn America’ agenda, decried the right to life and the 2nd Amendment, and proudly touts his support of organizations that want to destroy the nuclear family and undermine our longstanding support of Israel.”

Numerous outlets report that Kamala Harris’ father was an avowed Marxist professor. He was the first Jamaican professor in the Economics Department at Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA. Both of Harris’ parents were active in the Berkeley based Afro-American Assoc. Fidel Castro and Ché Guevara were the heroes of the association.

After leaving the Communist Party, Manning Johnson became a government informant and witness, testifying in 18-20 cases. In 1958, he published his book detailing the Communist Party’s tactics for infiltrating the African-American community and inciting racial division in the United States, paving the way for a Communist takeover in America. Shortly after publishing the book, Johnson died in an automobile accident on June 26, 1959.

The information Manning provides in his book is eerily similar to the state of America today.

