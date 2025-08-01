One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Fibrous clots are being found not only in the dead, but alarmingly in the living , evidence so disturbing that some doctors are being threatened into silence.

Yet as this crisis grows, the truth is being buried.

Major alternative media voices, who once claimed to fight for truth, are nowhere to be found.

Tom Haviland is speaking out, exposing a deadly cover-up no one wants to talk about.

Grieving families want answers. Whistleblowers are risking everything. But voices like Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, Glenn Beck, and Megyn Kelly stay silent.

Why? What are they hiding — and who’s keeping them quiet?

By Greg Hunter July 29, 2025

Retired Airforce Major Tom Haviland has been on a mission to uncover all the gruesome material that was being reportedly pulled out of the veins and arteries of the CV19 vaxed. For the past there years in a row, Haviland has been asking embalmers in the “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey” what mortuary workers are finding in the bodies they are preparing for burial.

Back in April on USAWatchdog, Haviland said, “I surveyed embalmers all around the world in the United States, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand. In my latest survey at the end of 2024, 301 embalmers did respond. 250 of them, or 83%, said they are still seeing the unusual white fibrous clots in the veins and arteries of their corpses.”

So, why is this not a huge story that the more than 5.5 billion CV19 vaxed should know about?

Haviland thinks there is a clot coverup from the CV19 vax going on. Haviland found one vascular doctor who is consistently pulling long fibrous clots out of his patients since the CV19 shot rollout in 2021. Haviland says doctors are being threatened to keep quiet about fibrous clots in living patients.

Haviland explains, “I was introduced to this gentleman Dr. Mohannad Bisharat, who is an endovascular specialist and cardiologist in Jacksonville, Florida. He admitted to me he had been removing these same white fibrous clots from living people in the last four years. He calls them ‘devious clots.’ I am showing you a fibrous clot still covered in blood (that Dr. Bisharat removed). When the blood is washed off, that will become a white fibrous clot. What is interesting is later that month, that same doctor Bisharat sent me this email. It says, ‘I was instructed to immediately terminate all communications in this regard. Sorry, apologies for the inconvenience.’

So, somebody got to him. Probably somebody at the hospital said, hey, we want you to stop talking about this. Don’t bring this up or else we will come after your license. We will take away your board certification and your ability to practice. The same thing could happen to him as people like Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Pierre Kory. The medical cartel came after them and their licenses and board certifications. So, obviously, Dr. Bisharat is afraid to speak out.”

That is not the only way the “Clot Coverup from CV19 Vax” is taking place. The Lying Legacy Media (LLM), who take billions in advertising dollars from Big Pharma, are keeping quiet and gaslighting the public. They seem to want people getting the CV19 vax and resulting death and disability to think it is simply just a few unlucky people, when millions are killed or injured by the CV19 bioweapon vax.

So, that leaves the heavy weights of Alt Media to ride to the rescue and blow the whistle on the CV19 clot coverup—Wrong!

Haviland has tried for three years to get on with the heavy weights in Alt Media to get the word out. Haviland tried in person to get Tucker Carlson to interview him about his astounding findings that are backed up by bonafide science. There were NO takers.

Haviland says, “I paid $1,600 last September to go see Tucker Carlson in person to get a 30 second photo op with him, and I actually gave him one of these vials with the clots. I gave another vial to his producer Samantha and all the information to her to get on Tucker’s show. It’s not just to be on his show, but I want to get this important information out about these clots. Tucker has failed to contact me.”

None of the other big names in Alt Media have gotten back with Haviland either, and this includes Glenn Beck, Megyn Kelly and Joe Rogan. Haviland even wrote a post about getting rebuffed by the big cowardly Alt Media names on his Substack called Clotastrophe.

All I can say is SHAME on you all!!!!

There is much more in the 42-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes One-on-One with Tom Haviland to do a deep dive into the “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey” and why there is a gigantic “Clot Coverup from the CV19 Vax” for 7.29.25.

Share

Related articles: