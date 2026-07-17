Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
2h

This doesn’t stop until everyone wakes up to the heliocentric deception. If we don’t know where we live and who we are, there is no fix.

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RAY FALCIOLA's avatar
RAY FALCIOLA
1hEdited

Somebody is funding and running these operations. Millions of tons of toxins sprayed in the air does not happen by itself

Where are the crack reporters interviewing the guys loading the airplanes etc?

Where are the nightly news head lines screaming about "they're spraying us with poison"?

We get nada but nonsense.

So who are "they"?

If we don't know who "they" are how can we stop them?

We don't even have a place to focus our effort. We just know/suspect that "they" are doing it. Some say we even have proof. But where are the "they" so we can chase them down and make them stop?

If we DO know who "they" are and still can't stop them then obviously we are more powerless than we ever imagined and not even close to a representative democracy. Our dollars extorted to kill and loot our bodies and it doesn't ever come up for vote or discussion. Our money looted from us to be sprayed in the air to end up in our lungs and recorded on our thermostats and utility bills.

Imagine that.

No wonder the summer heat some times feels like hell

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