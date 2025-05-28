One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman May 28, 2025

A damning new study from the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic has confirmed that flu “vaccines” slash overall life expectancy by increasing the chance of being infected with influenza.

The study found that people who received the seasonal shots have a 26.9% higher chance of getting the flu compared to the unvaccinated.

The findings of the study were highlighted by esteemed British immunologist Dr. John Campbell.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Dr. Campbell explains:

“A large study at the Cleveland Clinic found out that the flu ‘vaccine’ – the influenza ‘vaccine’ – over the last Winter, wasn’t that effective.

“In fact, it had a negative efficacy of 26.9%.

“In other words, if you took this flu vaccine, you were 26.9% more likely – more likely – to get influenza.

“Now, unfortunately, the paper doesn’t give us details on how much money the pharmaceutical industry made from selling this ‘vaccine’ with negative efficacy.”

Big Pharma makes $6.3 billion annually on this “vaccine.”

Cleveland Clinic researchers published the findings of their study on medRxiv.

The study assessed the flu infection rate among employees who received the flu “vaccine” relative to those who did not receive the shots.

Using a Cox regression model while adjusting for age, sex, clinical nursing job, and location, they found the vaccinated had a hazard ratio of 1.269.

They concluded the vaccinated had a 26.9% higher risk of infection, and thus concluded -26.9% negative “vaccine” effectiveness.

Only employees of the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio who were employed on October 1, 2024, were included.

The cumulative incidence of influenza among those in the vaccinated and unvaccinated states was compared over the following 25 weeks.

Among 53402 employees, 43857 (82.1%) had received the influenza vaccine by the end of the study.

Responding to the findings, Infowars noted that the study shows flu shots caused a “decrease in overall life expectancy.”

The outlet also commented that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates stated during a 2010 TED Talk that “vaccines” can be used to reduce overpopulation.

This news follows a recent landmark court ruling on flu “vaccines.”

As Slay News previously reported, a U.S. federal court declared that influenza vaccines cause Guillain-Barré Syndrome, an incurable and life-threatening neurological disorder.

The ruling was issued by the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

The court sided with Alan Lien of Wisconsin, who had suffered life-changing injuries caused by a flu shot.

Lien was awarded $500,000 in damages for his vaccine-induced injury.

It marks a significant ruling under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP).

In addition, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. warned in March that people who receive flu “vaccines” are “4.4 times more likely” to suffer a non-influenza infection.

Kennedy asserted that, after reviewing the official data, he wouldn’t get a flu shot “in a million years.”

While raising the alarm, Kennedy cited a bombshell Pentagon study by Wolfe.

The study revealed that those vaccinated against the flu were “36% more likely to get coronavirus.”

