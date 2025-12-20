Christmas Special: 25% off Annual Subscription
With thanks to everyone who reads and supports this work
Dear subscribers,
Thank you for reading and supporting this Substack!
Your support, especially through paid subscriptions, makes it possible to keep this publication paywall-free for everyone.
I’m sincerely grateful.❤️
To say thank you, I’m offering a Christmas special: 25% off the annual subscription for one year.
Offer period: from today, December 20, through January 1, 2026
Discount: 25% off
Regular price: USD 60, returning on January 2
If you’ve been considering subscribing, this is a good moment to do so.
Wishing you a warm and peaceful holiday season, and thank you again for making this Substack possible.
God bless,
LoJM
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Merry Christmas Lioness. Thank you for providing so much information about world events!
A proud [pride? heh] subscriber...