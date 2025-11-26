Christine Anderson’s EXPLOSIVE Lawsuit: Brussels Is Hiding the Pfizer Truth
After two closed-door blocks on her inquiry, Anderson and two MEPs are taking the European Parliament to court to force a public vote on the €35B Pfizer contracts and the deleted von der Leyen texts.
German MEP Christine Anderson stood in the heart of Brussels and dropped a promise that is shaking the entire European Parliament.
She vowed to expose what really happened with Ursula von der Leyen’s €35 billion Pfizer mRNA contracts and those deleted text messages with Pfizer’s CEO.
Twice she gathered enough signatures for a full inquiry committee.
Twice the establishment killed it in secret, behind closed doors in the Conference of Presidents, with zero public record of who voted to bury the truth.
Now she’s done asking nicely.
Together with Dutch MEP Marijke Ehlers (PVV – Geert Wilders’ party) and Swedish MEP Charlie Weimers (Sweden Democrats), Christine Anderson has formally sued the European Parliament at the European Court to ANNUL that secret decision and force a public plenary vote.
Her words:
“Ursula von der Leyen is as corrupt as it gets.”
The legal action is live.
The fight for transparency has officially moved from the corridors of Brussels to the courtroom.
