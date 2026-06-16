Christine Anderson's CBDC Warning: "Refuse an mRNA Shot? They Flip a Switch and ERASE Your Bank Account"
German MEP Sounds Alarm on Digital IDs, CBDCs, and the Rise of a Total Control System
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German Member of the European Parliament Christine Anderson warns that Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and digital identity systems could become the most powerful tools of government control ever created.
According to Anderson, digital currencies would allow authorities to instantly restrict or eliminate a person’s access to money, food, travel, and daily life with the “flip of a switch.”
She argues that the accelerating push for digital IDs and CBDCs is not about convenience but about expanding surveillance and control over citizens. Anderson claims that growing public awareness is causing governments and institutions to speed up implementation efforts before opposition becomes too widespread.
Her stark warning: if access to money becomes programmable and centrally controlled, dissent or non-compliance could carry immediate financial consequences.
As more people question these systems, Anderson believes the battle over digital freedom versus digital control is entering a critical phase.
Source: Global Dissident
DIGITAL SLAVERY IS COMING! German MEP Christine Anderson warns CBDC is the ultimate control weapon.
Refuse an mRNA shot? They flip a switch and ERASE your bank account.
No money, no food, no future. Instant starvation for non-compliance.
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it's absolutely disgusting. should be illegal. I do not consent.
and yet, I'd have to be able to have enough money to keep in a bank for that to be a direct threat.
my contract labour is sufficiently valuable to work that I /could/ make them pay me in cash if I had to. I know everyone does not have that option.
Jeez, we are headed in a frightening direction. It won’t happen in my lifetime… but I seriously fear for the health and liberties of my children and grandchildren.