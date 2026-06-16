Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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SomeDude's avatar
SomeDude
6h

it's absolutely disgusting. should be illegal. I do not consent.

and yet, I'd have to be able to have enough money to keep in a bank for that to be a direct threat.

my contract labour is sufficiently valuable to work that I /could/ make them pay me in cash if I had to. I know everyone does not have that option.

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Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
7h

Jeez, we are headed in a frightening direction. It won’t happen in my lifetime… but I seriously fear for the health and liberties of my children and grandchildren.

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