Source: realwideawakemedia

German MEP Christine Anderson: The desperate attempt to roll out digital ID, CBDCs and climate tyranny—among other things—is an effort to "abolish freedom, democracy and the rule of law".

"Our governments that we had so much trust in can no longer be trusted... They are out to get us."

"It is really refreshing to see that a lot of people are waking up to those issues, and that they are seeing through it, and beginning to realise what they're up against."

"Talk to people, end your silence. Because with everyone ending their silence and speaking up, you break the cycle of the brainwashing and gaslighting."

