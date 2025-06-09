Christine Anderson, MEP: They Are Out To Get You If You Do Not Resist
"Our governments that we had so much trust in can no longer be trusted... They are out to get us."
German MEP Christine Anderson: The desperate attempt to roll out digital ID, CBDCs and climate tyranny—among other things—is an effort to "abolish freedom, democracy and the rule of law".
"It is really refreshing to see that a lot of people are waking up to those issues, and that they are seeing through it, and beginning to realise what they're up against."
"Talk to people, end your silence. Because with everyone ending their silence and speaking up, you break the cycle of the brainwashing and gaslighting."
“If you prick us, do we not bleed? if you tickle us, do we not laugh? if you poison us, do we not die? and if you wrong us, shall we not revenge?”
― William Shakespeare, The Merchant of Venice
Honestly, I’m not really sure who has ever trusted the government. I’ve never trusted them and every single year that goes by, I trust them less and less and after what they did during Covid, there is no way you could get me to ever trust them or most people in our medical fields. I think they’re all lying cheating evil crooks.