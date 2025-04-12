One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

EU Parliament Member Christin Anderson Fights Criminal Pandemic Response and Current Apathy

EU MP Christine Anderson speaking about the current mindset post "pandemic" says, "It’s not over until those responsible “have been arrested, stood to trial and have been convicted of the crimes they committed against Humanity”

Mrs Anderson revealed another bombshell people outside of Germany might not be aware of.

The German equivalent of the CDC was sued by a journalist to have the minute’s released, regarding their private meeting on the COVID response. The government refused initially, but were forced to release it…but it was heavily redacted.

Then someone from inside the agency leaked the complete un-redacted minutes…what did they find?

Everything we’ve been saying was right!

Mrs. Anderson gives the details:

Source: RogerHodkinson

