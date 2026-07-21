Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Hazel's avatar
Hazel
5hEdited

No they won’t. Almost all physicians I know still think they prevent Covid and recommend them. It’s disgusting. They won’t say one word against this bioweapon or any other vaccine. Also think masks are their savior.

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
5h

The damage, destruction and death from the bioweapon is not over.

It’s just getting started !!!

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