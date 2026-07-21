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Source: Wide Awake Media

German MEP Christine Anderson maintains that the global rollout of Covid mRNA injections will be remembered as history's worst crime against humanity—accusing governments of coercing public uptake despite known safety risks.

"They knew. But they continued producing and forcing it on people anyway."

“And that’s why I maintain this whole mRNA injection campaign—forcing it on people, manipulating them, gaslighting them... will go down in history as the biggest crime to ever have been committed on humanity.”

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