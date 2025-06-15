Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
djean111's avatar
djean111
3h

None of this will convince the true believers not to get the next jab and the next, and the next, because they have been quite successfully sold the lie that all the injuries and deaths prevent/prevented the entire rest of the world from dying from covid. Just necessary collateral damage. And that's how the next plandemic jab will be sold. At least this is a heads up as to what will be happening to the jabbed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Jerome Armstrong's avatar
Jerome Armstrong
1h

India used to be so devoid of technology and ID using money, then Modi did them under. First, they got rid of the larger currency to push people into banks, then they used anti-Muslim tactics to push people into having an ID, then with COVID to tie the shot in. The latter was not so effective everywhere, but was in the South. They adopted using the phone for cash alongside this decade. What a change. Heck, I remember going there in 2016 still, and not even being able to pull up a Google map yet in Calcutta.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture