By Frank Bergman June 14, 2025

A chilling warning has emerged from India after some of the country’s leading scientists identified skyrocketing sudden deaths among people who received Covid “vaccines.”

Official data shows the nation has suffered surging deaths related to Covid injection adverse events such as strokes, blood clots, and cardiac arrests.

The discovery was revealed in a landmark study led by Dr. Abin Kulathunkal Rajan and Dr. Abu Bashar from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur.

The findings were published in the journal Therapeutic Advances in Vaccines and Immunotherapy.

The study examines serious adverse events following immunization (AEFI) linked to Covid vaccines in India.

The researchers analyzed official government data showing mortality rates, injuries, disabilities, and vaccination status among the public.

Interestingly, however, India is one of the few nations that didn’t roll out mRNA injections during the mass-vaccination campaign.

The Indian government refused to grant pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna immunity, meaning the mRNA injections were never approved for public use there.

During their study, the team of researchers utilized reports from the Indian government’s National AEFI Committee.

The study focuses on causality assessment reports published by the committee under India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Rajan and Bashar said they aimed to identify trends in vaccine-related serious adverse events and determine factors predicting mortality among affected individuals.

They analyzed a total of 2708 reported serious adverse events following immunization (AEFI).

The AEFIs reported included deaths and potentially fatal reactions such as cardiac arrests and blood clots.

However, the AEFIs didn’t include long-term diseases such as cancer, which likely contributed to more deaths.

Nevertheless, the data shows surging mortality rates among those who received Covid shots.

The study found that, particularly among men, cardiovascular injury was strongly linked to vaccine-associated deaths.

These findings raise some seriously troubling questions about the vaccine safety monitoring systems in India.

The study evaluates reports covering serious AEFIs from the January 2021 vaccine rollout through May 2023.

What follows are key data sources and study parameters:

Data analyzed: 2708 serious AEFI reports classified by age, gender, vaccine type, seasonality, and geographical location.

Causality assessment categories: Vaccine-related reactions, immunization errors, coincidental medical events, and unclassified cases.

Statistical methods: Logistic regression models were used to identify independent predictors of mortality.

Primary outcome: Death or recovery following a serious AEFI episode.

Covishield (AstraZeneca/Oxford adenovirus vector vaccine) accounted for 69.8% of AEFI cases.

This was followed by Covaxin (Bharat Biotech inactivated virus vaccine) at 12.8%.

Russia’s Sputnik V and Corbevax had far fewer reported AEFI cases.

The study found that 1% of serious AEFI cases resulted in death.

The researchers noted that this was a significant number of deaths.

58.9% of AEFI cases required hospitalization, but the patients recovered.

Older individuals (60+) faced the highest mortality risk from vaccines, the data shows.

Males had a significantly higher mortality rate than females.

AEFI cases listed with a causality of “undetermined/unclassified” had 5x higher odds of death compared to categorized AEFIs – a troubling finding.

Cardiovascular system involvement was the deadliest among organ system effects.

Meanwhile, neurological and gastrointestinal involvement showed significantly lower fatality rates, despite being serious injuries.

First and foremost, a high rate of “Unclassified” cases raises serious concerns.

A shocking 28.8% of serious AEFI cases were labeled as “undetermined/unclassifiable.”

However, these cases had the highest association with mortality.

This lack of clear causality is a major red flag and raises serious concerns about India’s vaccine safety monitoring and diagnostic rigor.

If nearly one-third of serious cases remain unexplained, how can public health authorities mitigate risk effectively?

Another red flag is the alarming surge in cardiovascular complications.

The dominance of cardiovascular AEFIs (31.3%)—and their significant role in mortality—aligns with global concerns over vaccine-induced myocarditis and thrombotic events.

As Slay News has previously reported, multiple studies have linked Covid injuries to heart failure, particularly with viral vector and mRNA “vaccines.”

This study provides a crucial snapshot of vaccine safety in India, highlighting serious AEFI trends, mortality risk factors, and regional variations.

While Covid vaccines remain a key tool in pandemic control, this research underscores the necessity of robust post-marketing surveillance, targeted risk mitigation, and vaccine optimization strategies.

Importantly, the high percentage of unclassified AEFI cases is deeply concerning—a failure to determine causality at this scale undermines public trust in vaccine safety monitoring.

Moving forward, India’s immunization authorities must bolster transparency, enhance real-time safety assessments, and adapt vaccine policies to protect those most at risk.

As the world transitions from emergency pandemic response to long-term immunization strategies, this study reminds us that science is only as strong as its scrutiny—and that vaccine safety is an ongoing, evolving commitment.

The findings come as information continues to emerge about the dangers associated with the “vaccines.”

As Slay News previously reported, American virologist Dr. Robert R. Redfield, who served as the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during the pandemic, has just blown the whistle on a major Covid “vaccine” cover-up.

Dr. Redfield has admitted that reports of “so-called Long Covid” are actually a hoax that was designed to cover up global surges of “mRNA vaccine injury.”

