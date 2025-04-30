One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The toxic fog saga continues, and it’s starting to look like something straight out of a horror movie, where a strange sample starts moving under the microscope.

According to Health Ranger (Mike Adams), after incubating a sample of chemtrail fallout collected by Dr. Jane Ruby for three weeks in a warm saline solution (basically body temperature), things got… weird.

Under the microscope, tiny organisms started swimming. On camera. In real time.

These weren’t just little particles floating around, Adams claims they were self-propelling, moving independently across the petri dish.

And yes, the entire thing was recorded.

WATCH:

Researchers found microscopic web-like structures, egg-like diploid particles, and multicellular clusters in Florida air samples, suggesting engineered or biological contaminants.

