Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Lee Muller's avatar
Lee Muller
5h

Dr. Coleman's article could be made better by discussing safer alternatives.

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Ben Fen's avatar
Ben Fen
2h

You’ll rarely see an oncologist, or other physician for that matter, in a cancer treatment waiting room. They know the physical cost and futility of the effort. Many are turning to alternatives like fenbendazole. I know because I interact with them on my Substack Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer https://fenbendazole.substack.com

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