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Are Americans unknowingly funding the infrastructure of their own surveillance?

Catherine Austin Fitts believes so. In this interview, she warns that billions of dollars from taxes and retirement savings are flowing into AI data centers that could underpin global monitoring systems, digital financial controls, and unprecedented centralization of power.

Fitts believes these developments are unfolding amid a historic "central banking reset" that occurs every 80 to 120 years, during which control over labor, capital, and travel becomes increasingly centralized.

Source: Sense Receptor

Catherine Austin Fitts on Americans’ taxes/retirement savings being used to fund the AI data center “panopticon prison”

“We are taking an enormous amount of our personal and family wealth and putting it towards building a Panopticon prison that’s going to be used to control us”

“surveillance requires a lot of data”

“particularly because stablecoins are going to be marketed globally. Stocks and bonds, too”

“So now we’re not just talking about data for 325 million Americans. We’re talking about data from all over the world for as many people as can be reached with those systems”

“And we’re in a central banking reset that happens every 80 to 120 years. And one of the things that’s always happened in history, from what I can tell, is you assert control of labor, you assert control of capital, and you assert control of travel”

“And it’s those controls that allow you to massively centralize ownership and control of a society”

This clip of Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report, is taken from a discussion with Michelle Makori posted to the Miles Franklin Media YouTube channel on June 22, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip



“So if I’m going to do 24/7 surveillance on you, in your car, in your home, in your transactions, that’s a lot of data, 24/7 collection. And the spatial data in particular, a bunch of it, like the Flock cameras, is video.



“So when you have surveillance data that’s video, that’s a real data hog. So surveillance requires a lot of data. And then, following all the financial transactions, particularly because stablecoins are going to be marketed globally. Stocks and bonds, too.



“So now we’re not just talking about data for 325 million Americans. We’re talking about data from all over the world for as many people as can be reached with those systems, because that’s what they’re going to try and market to.



“So you’re talking about collecting a lot of data, analyzing a lot of data, and using that data to implement your social credit system is what it’s really going to be. And what’s interesting is if you look at the social credit system, I call it the veil of virtue, you try and hide all these rules behind, we care about the environment, we care about ESG, we care about you being kind to other people.



“There’s all sorts of virtues that are used to do this. But when you look at how those virtues apply, they’re being applied to assert complete control of capital, but also of labor.



“And we’re in a central banking reset that happens every 80 to 120 years. And one of the things that’s always happened in history, from what I can tell, is you assert control of labor, you assert control of capital, and you assert control of travel. And it’s those controls that allow you to massively centralize ownership and control of a society.



“And if you want to take society in a new direction, that’s where you amass the fortune that can do it. And this comes upon a period when, in my opinion, there has been a financial coup. You’ve seen, between the money disappearing from the federal government, the bailouts, and the Going Direct Reset, had $55 trillion, essentially, in my opinion, drained from the system.



“Now building this infrastructure costs a great deal of money. In the United States, we have 5,500 data centers up or being designed or being proposed. And if you look at the money pouring into AI and those data centers, it’s fantastic. I was talking about the Kevin O’Leary interview that Tucker did where he’s saying, oh, the data centers are privately financed. Sorry—



“We’re working on a big article about how they are financed and the amount of money that’s coming out of people’s retirement savings or their taxes, whether at the state, local or federal level, is extraordinary. We are taking an enormous amount of our personal and family wealth and putting it towards building a Panopticon prison that’s going to be used to control us.”

Full Video

The former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development argues that U.S. politics is no longer divided by party, but unified around the expansion of technological and financial control.

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