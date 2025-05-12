One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"We know that mRNA technology is a killer, and yet we see the president supporting it...the constituencies that want this diminution of life expectancy and want this poisoning to keep happening...are very, very strong...but this is nothing short of murder."

Catherine Austin Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report, describes for Jimmy Dore) how the mRNA injections that have been launched on the world constitute "murder."

Despite their apparent danger, however, the former HUD official notes that there are entrenched "constituencies...that want this diminution of life expectancy and want this poisoning to keep happening."

"If you look at what's happened with the effort to change the policies so that we don't poison our children, what the confirmation of Kennedy at HHS said, the failure to get Weldon put into CDC, and the switch now on the Surgeon General, what it says to me is the constituencies that want this diminution of life expectancy and want this poisoning to keep happening, those constituencies are very, very strong," Fitts says.

Fitts adds, "We know that MRNA technology is a killer, and yet we see the president supporting MRNA technology... I just saw a tweet, and I haven't had time to confirm it since the beginning of the year, but since the Trump inauguration, 2.6 million children have been given mRNA shots. There's been no change in the heavy 'vaccine' schedules. We don't need studies to show where autism is coming from. We know where it's coming from. So this, to me, is nothing short of murder."

After Dore shows Fitts a clip of FDA Commissioner Marty Makary saying he's not sure sure if a healthy 12-year-old girl should receive a seventh COVID booster, Fitts notes that "He's lying because in the box." The former HUD official adds, "He's not allowed to say the truth."

