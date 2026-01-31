One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In this clip, Catherine Austin Fitts, former HUD Assistant Secretary, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report, offers a stark assessment of modern American power.

She argues that Donald Trump’s role was not to oppose centralized control, but to make it acceptable to conservatives, and that no major political faction is resisting the buildout of what she describes as a nationwide “control grid.”

Speaking in a January 26, 2026 discussion with Miles Franklin, Fitts connects massive investments in AI, data centers, surveillance systems, and programmable infrastructure to what she sees as a single underlying goal: enforcing financial and spatial control at scale.

According to Fitts, the real conflict in Washington is not left versus right, but over who manages and profits from the system itself.

Catherine Austin Fitts: "Trump was put into the White House to persuade conservatives to go along with a control grid... there is nobody on our side. They are all trying to implement the control grid... So is Trump our friend? Absolutely not."

This clip of Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report, is taken from a discussion with Miles Franklin posted to YouTube on January 26, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

"In my opinion, Trump was put into the White House to persuade conservatives to go along with a control grid. And what you need to understand is, if you look at all the factions operating in Washington, there is nobody on our side. They are all trying to implement the control grid.

"And the question is, who's going to control it and who's going to make money on it? So is Trump our friend? Absolutely not.

"And if you look at the extraordinary effort that the administration has made to build the control grid, the local hardware and software infrastructure, billions of dollars. So let me step and talk about the local infrastructure, please, and then come back to this side. Andy, let me explain what AI is really good at—

"There's a lot of crazy, magical, stupid thinking on AI, but one of the things I will say about AI, it's absolutely superb at implementing or tracking things that can be expressed mathematically. Its ability to collect and process huge amounts of data, like surveillance data, where you're trying to implement, spatial control or financial control. It's absolutely fantastic at. Okay. And if you look at all the data centers we're building all over the country, they are there for control. That's what they do. They're not there to make businesses—

"I always laugh when the guys say, oh, we poured all this money into AI and it's not making companies more productive. Well, of course it's not meant to make companies more productive. It's meant to make sure that the leadership has complete control, spatial control and financial control.

“I just noted Congressman Massie is now fighting to kill, the switch in your car. Kill the car switch. So they’ve got new items in the car that can— Your car can be turned off remotely. And so he’s trying to kill the kill switch, but that gets back to spatial control. And if everybody’s in an electric car, and you could kill the switch, there you go. You’ve got total control of movements and money.”

