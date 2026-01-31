Exposing The Darkness

Penny North
2h

That’s the phrase I’ve been looking for -

Nobody is on our side.

Jorge Fernandez
2h

Tragically for 'we the people', the foundation of Fitts' claims is demonstrably accurate/true.

The total merger of corporate powers (banking, technological, and all others) with government powers, creating a Totalitarian Fascist State, is a fait accompli. 'We the people' are now at the "mercy" (which they have *none*!) of the creatures (they have a human appearance, but they're not human!) sitting at the head of those corporations and political offices. Humanity has never been in deeper peril as now.

If you think I'm being overly dramatic or hyperbolic, then you haven't been paying attention. Those monstrous entities that I just referred to are about to drop the final hammer on us. Watch and see.

And helping to make it all happen is the object of worship of many (not me!): Donald J. Trump (whom I voted for in 2016, 2020, and 2024). Lesson learned - alas, too late.

