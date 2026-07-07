Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Joe Blog's avatar
Joe Blog
33m

It’s obvious that’s it’s all about money. Time their monopoly was ended & they were made accountable for their actions & products.

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Robyn Loves Peace's avatar
Robyn Loves Peace
1h

I left the Rockefeller cut, burn, and poison system almost 36 years ago. One of the very best decisions I ever made in my life.

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