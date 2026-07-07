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Catherine Austin Fitts argues that the U.S. healthcare system has evolved into a wealth-extraction machine that prioritizes rising medical spending over better health outcomes.

In this clip, the former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development discusses medical inflation, healthcare spending, and life expectancy, explaining why she believes the system's incentives reward higher costs instead of better outcomes.

"The medical inflation is so far above all the other inflation"

Source: Sense Receptor

Catherine Austin Fitts describes how the U.S. medical system is a wealth-extraction machine that poisons people and lowers life expectancy.

“The medical inflation is so far above all the other inflation.”

“I took one look at that line and it goes on forever. And you say, ‘That’s a plan—that’s a plan to dramatically increase everybody’s medical expenses.’”

“[Our] per capita medical costs are more than double [those in] Switzerland.”

“HHS is more than the military [budget].”

“The whole thing is a machine... If you look at what it takes to provide good health and say, ‘Let’s do the things that are most economic,’ you would never do it the way we’re doing it now.”

“This is the most extractive economics there are. It’s a machine, and it’s extracting value, poisoning people, and doing a good job of lowering life expectancy.”

This clip features Catherine Austin Fitts, former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report, in conversation with Charlie Robinson. It is excerpted from an interview published on YouTube on July 5, 2026.

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