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Catherine Austin Fitts argues that soaring deficits and inconsistent policy decisions point to a deeper reality: elected officials may not be in control.

Drawing on the gap between public messaging and actual outcomes, she questions who is truly directing policy.

In her view, the visible leadership operates within constraints set by more powerful financial forces behind the scenes.

The result is a system that appears chaotic on the surface, but may be more coordinated than it looks.

Source: Sense Receptor

Former Assistant Secretary of HUD Catherine Austin Fitts: “The current administration [doesn’t] have agency.” “It’s clear the president is basically doing what he’s told.” “Behind [the administration]... [is] the Deep State. [I.e.,] the central bankers.”

This clip of Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report , is taken from a discussion posted to the Freedom Research YouTube channel on April 20, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

“The current administration has 6 to $7 trillion a year of expenses and $4 trillion of revenues. So they have a deficit of $2 to $3 trillion a year, and the debt is skyrocketing. Do you think they’re in control?

“Okay, so they don’t have agency. Right. And, there’s all sorts of questions about how exactly they get their orders and how it works. But, you know, they are functioning in a world where they don’t have control. And it’s clear, you know, it’s clear that the president is basically doing what he’s told.

“And the question is, who’s telling him and how does that message get delivered? So you kind of have this show in front where a group of people look and act like they’re running things, but, you know, and it looks discombobulated because they’re constantly saying one thing and doing another and whatever.

“And then behind it, you have a group of people who, in my experience, are pretty competent and are making it clear this is how we’re going to go. And some people refer to that as Deep State. I, usually refer to that as the central bankers. It’s oversimplified.

“But the system wants to implement a control grid, and it can’t do it without cutting off the leakage. And I suspect that’s a big part of what is happening is about.”

Full Video

The former U.S. official claims decades of missing money may have funded something far bigger — a parallel system, a global reset, and what she calls a “breakaway civilization.”

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