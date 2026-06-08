Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
44m

Building the biggest and best prison in history and most won’t realize they are a prisoner until the prison door shuts forever !!!

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BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
23m

Back in the day when even Public Education was operated by actual teachers informed with actual history instead of 'Gerber's Baby Food' of the last 70 years, students were taught about the ideology of the 'Black Nobility' even though it was minimized at the time when defined as the Monarch of England with Aristocrats. We were taught the wealthy of England HATED the people of the U.S. they had once enslaved even though they were called, 'Serfs/Peasants/Vulgars/Unwashed Masses.' The enemy of UNALIENABLE/CIVIL RIGHTS had never stopped doing whatever possible to TAKE BACK ALL OF NORTH AMERICA. The goal of evil has always been THEFT OF ALL GOD'S CREATION.

Further, when presented with the European Explorers, students were taught about the priority of England's Monarch/Aristocracy to be 'WORLD DOMINATION'.

In the modern time, anybody of any awareness now knows the premise of the past before the 60's 'Unrestricted Warfare' on Western Cultural Foundations was always the same as it is now. The only difference are the titles given to the old toxic ideological goals of the Luciferians and Pagan Demon Worshiping Pedophiles, Cannibals and Vampires of the Black Nobility.

Rather silly to declare the 'Data Centers', Bio-Nanoweapon Injections and 'Geo-Engineering' inclusive of Weather Warfare and deliberate Cloud-Seeding of poisons of the Neo-Pagan Demon Worshipers and Luciferians COULD BE A SLAVERY SYSTEM. 'Depopulation-Global Digital Slavery' is the goal and it has been since the loss of the War of 1812. THERE IS CERTAINTY...And, no 'COULD' about anything.

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