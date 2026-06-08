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Former investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts warned that the emerging digital surveillance infrastructure being built by governments and Big Tech could become even more intrusive than China’s social credit system.

Speaking with Carolyn Betts, Fitts highlighted how algorithms already moderate speech on social media platforms and questioned what could happen if similar automated systems were linked to financial services.

Betts described a future where data collected from online shopping, smartphone apps, loyalty programs, license plate readers, and connected devices is merged into a single, interconnected surveillance network.

According to the discussion, such a system could continuously monitor behavior, track personal activities, and potentially determine access to services or financial resources. Fitts summed up the concern with a stark warning: “Welcome to The Truman Show.”

The conversation raises broader questions about privacy, data collection, algorithmic governance, and the growing concentration of digital power in the hands of governments and technology companies.

Source: Children’s Health Defense

Catherine Austin Fitts just warned the digital surveillance state Big Tech is building will be “far, far worse” than China’s social credit system. “You’re talking about a slavery system.”

Carolyn Betts: “If you all remember when you got kicked off of Facebook for violating community standards.”

“There was an algorithm that did that.”

“Sometimes, just mentioning the wrong word… the algorithm would pick it up and knock you off.”

“Imagine that applied to your money.”

“I understand we talk about the social credit system in China.”

“But I’m not sure we really understand it completely because they don’t have the automatic algorithms doing that work.”

“Their lock is less technocratic and more like a no-fly list.”

“But we’re taking it one step further, and it’s actually probably worse.”



“And understand what determines what goes in there.”

“Remember the license plate reader?”



“Remember the information that you gave Amazon?”

“And all the online services and everything with all the apps that you have on your phone?”

“And your agreement with Kroger that if you give them your telephone number, you get a discount?”



“Imagine that all of that goes into one interconnected system.”



“And that includes your digital phone and digital TV listening to everything you say and passing it on to third parties.”

Catherine Austin Fitts: “Welcome to The Truman Show.”

Full Video

The former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development argues that U.S. politics is no longer divided by party, but unified around the expansion of technological and financial control.

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