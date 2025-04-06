Catherine Austin Fitts: The Current Administration Was Put Into Place by the Bankers to Get the Control Grid Accomplished
""It's not technocracy. It's slavery."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report Catherine Austin Fitts describes for Paul Buitink how the current Trump administration has been brought in by "the bankers" in order "to get the control grid accomplished."
Fitts notes that "both the Democratic and Republican side do not see the digital concentration camps snapping into place around them, and it's shocking."
Partial transcription of clip
"And I would say that the current administration was put into place by the bankers to get the control grid accomplished. The last group couldn't accomplish the control grid. This group is doing a remarkable job of implementing the control grid at high speed, and marketing it. And I would say both the Democratic and Republican side do not see the digital concentration camps snapping into place around them, and it's shocking.
"It's not technocracy. It's slavery. I mean, it's, you know, I think it'll have a different face and feeling in Europe than in the United States, but in the United States, we're talking about slavery. And we're talking about, you know, I have said that if you look at the, you know, one of the reasons we can get rid of USAID is we don't need soft power anymore because with drones and robots and invisible weaponry and surveillance systems, you know, we can use hard power very cheaply and economically.
"And if you look at some of the things that have been happening in the United States with using hard power to basically kill people and take their lands, you know, this is very dangerous."
Source: Sense Receptor
Full Video
Related articles:
The just passed new budget has lots of cuts, but a raise for DOD. Same people who run the Covid jab psyop and "7 countries in 5 years". The budgetary black hole that fails audits and seems unaccountable. The same place that contracts with the technocrats who operate the public/private surveillance/intelligence.state. Had DOGE said they will audit our 18 intelligence agencies?
😇🤔BSTRDS... WGEN-WILL-THEY FAIL OR BE ELIMINATED. you would-think; after 9-11, paradise, california, GREECE, MAUI INCINERATE PEOPLE AT 300,000 degrees f INSTANTLY, Insanity c has had its evilest accomplishments: it will not stop... along with GATES EUGENICS now aerosol spraying so EVERYONE DIES FROM CONTAMINATED SPIKE, DNA SV-40 POLIO 1951 . HAVE WE NO BALLS OR BRAINS ?; THEY NEED TO BE INCINERATED, NOW...⚡️🔥💨☠️...,