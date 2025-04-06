One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report Catherine Austin Fitts describes for Paul Buitink how the current Trump administration has been brought in by "the bankers" in order "to get the control grid accomplished."

Fitts notes that "both the Democratic and Republican side do not see the digital concentration camps snapping into place around them, and it's shocking."

Partial transcription of clip

"And I would say that the current administration was put into place by the bankers to get the control grid accomplished. The last group couldn't accomplish the control grid. This group is doing a remarkable job of implementing the control grid at high speed, and marketing it. And I would say both the Democratic and Republican side do not see the digital concentration camps snapping into place around them, and it's shocking.

"It's not technocracy. It's slavery. I mean, it's, you know, I think it'll have a different face and feeling in Europe than in the United States, but in the United States, we're talking about slavery. And we're talking about, you know, I have said that if you look at the, you know, one of the reasons we can get rid of USAID is we don't need soft power anymore because with drones and robots and invisible weaponry and surveillance systems, you know, we can use hard power very cheaply and economically.

"And if you look at some of the things that have been happening in the United States with using hard power to basically kill people and take their lands, you know, this is very dangerous."

Source: Sense Receptor

