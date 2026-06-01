Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Dave Annis's avatar
Dave Annis
4h

Simon Dixon, a former banking investor and podcaster of Simon Dixon HardTalks, has been warning of the same thing. I recommend everyone check him out on YouTube.

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
4h

Exactly as I said, when Trump was (s)elected: his ardent supporters would defend him even if he introduced the most insane policies:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-does-a-trump-win-mean

Such as taxing Americans with tariffs:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/import-tariffs-to-further-impoverish

Centralizing power even further, as in DOGE:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-is-doge-doing

Introduce faceless and nameless violence in the streets:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/ice-ing-america

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