Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Rosalee's avatar
Rosalee
11h

Navy is NOT exclusive in pushing the jab, and the same is true regarding constant nagging by VA

about the jab

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BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
8h

Military just doesn't allow info about the actual use of Bio-Nanoweapon Injections to now reach the public...Just too much suspicion and scrutiny.

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