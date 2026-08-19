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Source: Sense Receptor

Catherine Austin Fitts on the Navy "murdering" its sailors with mRNA flu jabs.

"it's murder. It's mass atrocity... it appears they don't want to win the war. Either that or they're depending on the mRNA technology for mind control"

"why would you do that? Especially after Hagseth came out and said, We're not going to mandate that. Now they're overriding religious exemptions again"

"so, if they are poisoning the U.S. sailors, that's because they want to. The question is, do they want to kill them? Do they want to weaken them or do they want to mind control them or all three?"

"But that's not playing to win. If you want to win wars, that's not how you win. We have sailors jumping off because the fleet in the straits is not there blockading the straits. They're hostage. They're being held hostage there"

"We could get food in there. We can helicopter food in. You know, we can get food to those guys. We don't have to have them committing suicide because they can't stand it"

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