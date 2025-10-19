One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Ex-investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts: Digital ID—once connected to AI and CBDCs—enables authorities to monitor and control every aspect of human behaviour.

“If I can track you closely—where you’re going and what you’re doing—and I can get you on programmable money, which can be turned on and off, then I can start to use AI and surveillance systems and algorithms to basically manage and control your behaviour.”

“So if I want you living in a 15-minute city, your money won’t work beyond the 15 minutes unless you do what I say.”

“So what we’re talking about... is building a system that will allow you to be [surveilled] and tracked and turn your money on and off, or incentivise you or penalise you in a variety of ways with your money, that can be integrated with your behaviour.”

“When you integrate [AI] with a digital ID and programmable money, then you’re talking about complete control.”

You don’t get your vaccine this month, they’re going to turn off your money

“If these guys get a 100% digital system with a digital ID and programmable money, guess what?”

“You don’t get your vaccine this month, they’re going to turn off your money.”

“You don’t transgender your kid, they’re going to turn off your money.”

“They’re going to dictate all of your health and food policies to you.”

