Former HUD official Catherine Austin Fitts says recent confirmation hearings revealed something unmistakable: Washington is committed to depopulation.

In this clip, she explains how policy incentives reward declining life expectancy and why she believes healthcare has become a financialized “chronic disease machine.”

Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report, makes these remarks during a discussion with CapitalCosm, published on YouTube on January 10, 2026.

Catherine Austin Fitts: "MAHA's... most important accomplishment has been... proving... that Washington is absolutely committed to depopulation... [and] they're liquidating their own population... by running them through the chronic-disease machine."

"The MAHA movement was very hopeful that you could turn things around in Washington. And I was glad they were willing to try. But what I said is the only way to turn this around is if on a decentralized basis, we just turn it around. In other words, stop hoping that you can vote your way out of this problem in your daily lives and in your money. Turn it around yourself by withdrawing consent, by withdrawing support.

"So the real fight is going to be on the ground day to day to day. I'm glad MAHA's doing what they're doing. And I think their most important accomplishment has been by going through the confirmation hearings and trying to get done what they're getting done. They have proved beyond any shadow of a doubt that Washington is absolutely committed to depopulation.

"I highly recommend Toby Rogers' work. But if you— First of all, they tried to get the retirement system on a sound basis. And when they couldn't get it on a sound basis, their only way of adjusting, when they couldn't get it on a sound financial basis, their way of adjusting is to lower life expectancy. And it's a simple formula, and it works. Social Security is financially improving as life expectancy, as all-cause mortality goes up and life expectancy drops. So the United States' life expectancy has diverged tremendously from the other sort of high–net–worth industrialized countries. So that's number one.

"But the other thing is, if you can't plunder in the third world, you can plunder your own, your own country, your own people. And if you look at how they poisoned the population, they're liquidating the population essentially through many different operations and companies owned by private equity and making a fortune on it.

"So if you look at the game, there's a wonderful political economist named Toby Rogers who speaks about this and talks about the way, if I get a woman working in the mines in a poor country in South America, the most I can make out of her as a slave is maybe $20,000. But if I take somebody with $2 million in an IRA and $2 million in a 401k and a nice house, you know, I can basically wipe out their entire family wealth running them through the chronic disease machine.

“And it’s true, because if, you know, so Switzerland has one of the best healthcare systems in the world. It’s $8,500 per person per capita. In the United States, it’s $13,500. And the healthcare system is far worse than Switzerland. So, you know, this is a— This is a money machine. It’s been financialized. It’s not a, it’s not a health care system.”

