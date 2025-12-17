One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Former Assistant Secretary of HUD Catherine Austin Fitts describes how COVID was the cover story for “the Going Direct Reset,” planned, in part, by BlackRock.

“The central banking system, every 80 to 120 years, does a reset. And often that reset is when you evolve the currency or you move the currency to a different currency... at some point you sort of flush the system..and it was pretty clear to me that much of the pandemic was, essentially, designed to implement the reset using health policy as an excuse.”

This clip of Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report, is taken from testimony given as a part of a lawsuit Dutch attorney Peter Stassen has brought against “the architects of The Great Reset,” including Bill Gates, Mark Rutte, Albert Bourla, et al.

Partial transcription of clip

“The central bankers met in Jackson Hole in, as I said, summer of 2019, and they reviewed a plan from the BlackRock Investment Institute prepared by a group of retired central bankers called the Going Direct Reset.

“Now we know that the central banking system every 80 to 120 years, does a reset. And often that reset is when you evolve the currency or you move the currency to a different currency. So we know this happens every, you know, at some point you sort of flush the system. And so I assumed when that happened that we were going into a new reset.

“The Going Direct Reset. Going direct refers to a radical change in policy. Traditionally when a central bank like the Federal Reserve added money to the system, it would add it by investing in the, or, or putting money into the reserve track and then the banks would use that reserve track to then put money in the system.

“Going Direct was the Fed essentially injecting enormous amounts of money directly without going through reserve track, but, but buying among other things securities from the the non depository institutions. And what happened starting that September after the Going Direct meeting? The Federal Reserve with interventions in the market in September, but then with the announcement of the pandemic, injected extraordinary amounts of money into the system.

“Normally, and different estimates are that was 5 trillion or 6 trillion dollars invested or injected directly. Normally any injection like that would have extraordinary inflationary impact. And in fact, there was one, one former Undersecretary of the Treasury who speaking with Swiss investors, said you know, enormous inflation is baked into the cake. We just won’t feel it right away.

“And the reason we won’t feel it right away as it turns out, was the pandemic. Many of the pandemic, sort of actions of locking people down or calling certain businesses not essential and leaving other businesses open and some not essential, created an enormous deflationary offset. If you look at what happened in the United States, we basically shut down Main street, lots of small businesses, left the publicly traded companies open and shifted enormous market shares out of the small businesses into the big businesses that thus radically console consolidating enormous amounts of economic activity.

“So you inject 5 trillion, essentially grossly oversimplified into Wall Street and you shut down Main Street and then Wall street has money to go shopping and Main Street is in an economic squeeze. There are the last estimates I saw, estimated that 35% of the small businesses in America were shut down. And in some places I think San Francisco was as much as 49%. So it was very, very successful at consolidating economic activity into the big players.

“One estimate was, we in the United States, we created 500, or maybe it was worldwide, we created 500 new billionaires. So. So, as I said, looking at this from the viewpoint of what was happening financially around the world, it was pretty clear to me that much of the pandemic was, essentially, designed to implement the reset and using health policy as an excuse.”

Full Video

