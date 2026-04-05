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In this clip, Catherine Austin Fitts, former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report, speaks with Steve Kirsch about what she describes as an intentional strategy by those “running the system behind the scenes.”

According to Fitts, leadership faces two paths: centralized digital control with depopulation, or decentralized wealth creation through meritocracy.

She argues that those in power are unwilling to shift to a merit-based system that would reduce central control and expose decades of corruption.

Source: Sense Receptor

Catherine Austin Fitts: "If you look at the people who are really running the system behind the scenes... they know... the only way you can balance the books is by lowering life expectancy. And that's what they're doing. And it's absolutely intentional, and it is a plan."

This clip of Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report, is taken from an interview with Steve Kirsch posted to the VSRF Rumble channel on April 2, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

"If you look at the people who are really running the system behind the scenes, in my experience, operationally they're quite competent. And what they know is if you cannot get the population on a financially responsible plan, the only way you can balance the books is by lowering life expectancy. And that's what they're doing. And it's absolutely intentional and it is a plan.

"And, you know, it's obvious, but it's very hard for most people to, to, to fathom or face that."

Kirsch: "But there are other, there are better ways to solve this problem, right?"

Fitts: "No. And, and I'll tell you why. Absolutely not. The only, there—"

Kirsch: "Is it because, wait a minute. But, but if you had extreme political will and everybody wanted to do the right thing, you're telling me that the, the best way to solve America's problems is to kill Americans?"

Fitts: "No, I'm not telling you that's the best way. What I'm telling you is the only other way you can solve Americans' problems is to build dramatic new wealth bottom up. Dramatic new wealth, bottom up. But that means no digital control grid. And it means allowing governance through meritocracy.

"And the question if you're the leader is how, how do you, how do you allow meritocracy to happen without, losing the ability to do the kind of central risk management you think you need, especially with new technology and without you basically getting shot at dawn for all the corruption that's gone on for the last 50 years?

"You know, it's funny because I've done a lot of looking at covert financial flows and at various times, and I believe the stories, I've been told that various people in the leadership got together, you know, they go off to a place like Battelle and you know, they get some smart people from DARPA and they figure out how can we, how can we sort of unsecretize some of the black budget or a lot of the black budget.

"And they sit down and they say, ultimately the liability is too great. We can't figure out how to do it. Part of it is secret technology produces enormous profits and the people who benefit from keeping it secret don't want to let it out. But here's the root of the problem. I can't— I can do a central control digital control grid with depopulation, or I can let decentralized wealth creation happen with the blessings of new technology.

“But then we have to go to a meritocracy and the people running things don't want to give up— You know, they're, they're making a fortune. They're billionaires. They have, you know, amazing power. They're not interested in going to a meritocracy."

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