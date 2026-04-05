Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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currer's avatar
currer
14h

So why are all these compromising truths being broadcast to the masses if they do not want us to know?

I do not trust Kirsch, I am not certain of anyone with a lot of alternative traction any longer. The alternative media is full of limited hangouts and intelligence assets.

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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
13h

Try to keep this in mind please: ‘Abortion is communism’ and so is covid, chemtrail, forever war. organized, Fed financed GangStalking, population replacement and government controlled death-management labeled ‘healthcare’. These activities are already spanning decades and crossing party lines in America.

At the moment when you view these things in context and place them in proper focus you will start reshaping the battlefield, seeing a logical developmental process that is a duplication of what we had seen in Europe in the first half of the 20th century. Once you connect the dots and free your mind from hostile propaganda you will be on your way to save your family, your nation and yourself. It is a nasty job but somebody has got to do it.

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